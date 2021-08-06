BDSwiss responds to FCA ban

BDSwiss Group has issued a response regarding yesterday’s FCA announcement that the regulator has taken action to stop the company from selling CFDs to UK traders. The company shared with LeapRate that it has been in close communication with the FCA over the past weeks.

BDSwiss said that they were not given a warning about the announcement nor were they informed of specific client complaints which has not allowed them to rectify the situations before FCA’s decision.

The Group confirmed it has suspended all marketing activities towards UK customers in mid-July. The company gave clients notice and is currently working to submit a revised written representation statement to the regulator by 12 August 2021.

BDSwiss highlighted that it has put in place marketing guidelines and code of conduct for its Affiliates and Introducing Brokers to follow, however it has become aware that a “an isolated group of Partners may have intentionally breached our agreements when it comes to their communications.” The company confirmed that its agreement with these individuals has been terminated and has launched an internal investigation to ensure its guidelines are followed in the future by its global network of partners.