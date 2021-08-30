BDSwiss explores possible German election scenarios and their impact on the forex and EU markets

The report was prepared by Head of Investment Research at BDSwiss and fundamental analyst Marshall Gittler. Exploring possible coalition scenarios, the analysis covers the possible pre- and post-election impact on the forex and EU markets and examines long and short-term opportunities in key assets such as the EUR/USD and the German DAX.

BDSwiss has published a Market Outlook Report on this year German Elections. The report serves as a broad educational campaign aiming to help its clients prepare for the trading opportunities that may occur in the days before and after the German Election Day on 26 September 2021.

Additionally, the global financial CFD services group has announced a series of free live webinars discussing the German Elections and their impact on the markets, which will be available in multiple languages.

Attendees will be benefit from the opportunity to watch BDSwiss leading analyst Marshall Gittler and veteran technical analyst Frank Walbaum, who will be hosting the webinars, analyse the markets in real-time and witness their insights and projections on the German Elections. They will also answer questions live.

BDSwiss offers unlimited access to all its educational material such as special reports, trading courses and live webinars with a free registration.

The firm recently revealed a new partnership with provider of international payment services PayPugs.