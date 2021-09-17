Apeiron Investment Group joins the largest equity financing round of NAGA Group

NAGA Group AG has announced its largest equity financing round to date. The company also welcomed Apeiron Investment Group Ltd, the private investment company of investor Christian Angermayer, and Igor Lychagov, founder of Exness as new strategic and long-term investors. The announcement noted that Hauck & Aufhäuser acted as sole bookrunner in the transaction.

Apeiron has also signed a share purchase agreement with its Elevat3 strategy in partnership with Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, to purchase a block of NAGA shares from FOSUN Group. Apeiron is currently in negotiations to acquire additional shares from other shareholders. Apeiron is targeting a stake of 22% in NAGA.

Benjamin Bilski, Founder and CEO said: