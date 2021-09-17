Apeiron Investment Group joins the largest equity financing round of NAGA Group

NAGA Group AG has announced its largest equity financing round to date. The company also welcomed Apeiron Investment Group Ltd, the private investment company of investor Christian Angermayer, and Igor Lychagov, founder of Exness as new strategic and long-term investors. The announcement noted that Hauck & Aufhäuser acted as sole bookrunner in the transaction.
Apeiron has also signed a share purchase agreement with its Elevat3 strategy in partnership with Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, to purchase a block of NAGA shares from FOSUN Group. Apeiron is currently in negotiations to acquire additional shares from other shareholders. Apeiron is targeting a stake of 22% in NAGA.
Benjamin Bilski, Founder and CEO said:
We are delighted to welcome Apeiron with its Elevat3 strategy as a new strategic partner. We have worked very hard over the last few years and this partnership is an absolute milestone for us. Already, NAGA has more than 1 million registered accounts, operates in more than 100 countries and is on track to grow revenue by more than 100% in 2021 compared to 2020. And that’s just the beginning. I believe that NAGA’s growth can be accelerated with the proceeds of the current capital increase and with the strategic input of our new shareholders.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
After this investment, the number of members of the Supervisory Board will be grow from four to five at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The company will nominate Christian Angermayer as a new member. The Annual General Meeting was postponed from September 23, 2021 to October 11, 2021 in order to add this agenda.
Christian Angermayer commented:
NAGA is one of the fastest growing neo-brokers in the world. The company has impressively proven that combining social media, investments, cryptocurrencies and payments on one platform attracts a new generation of investors who are used to a simple user experience and all services just a tap away. This retail investment market is growing rapidly and offers tremendous potential. I am very much looking forward to working with the founders, the board, Igor and Fosun.
Alan Liu, global partner of Fosun and board member NAGA added:
We are delighted to be working with Christian, who has a proven track record of building global technology champions. We are also honored to welcome Igor Lychagov to our investor table, his retail brokerage experience is truly second to none.
NAGA Group recently released its 2021 Q2 financial results and with them announced record figures in a number of metrics. This is the 11th quarter in a row where NAGA has posted record growth in terms of revenue.