Admirals H1 Net Trading Income Surges 149%

Admirals, the Estonia-based Retail FX and CFDs broker, released its results for the first half of 2022 late Wednesday, with trading income jumping compared to last year.

Admirals Group AS 2022, the parent company of Admirals, saw net income increase by 149% to EUR43 million, compared to EUR17.3 million in the same period of 2021. Net profit came in at EUR24.01 million, surging from EUR -1.7 million the previous year.

Despite the great uncertainty in the world economy and political situation, we continued to implement our long-term goals, continuing to unite personal finance and investing for our client. Our first half-year results are exceptional, trading volumes are strong and stable,”

said the CEO of Admirals Group AS Sergei Bogatenkov.

The value of trades increased 9% to EUR 467 billion compared to EUR429 billion during the same period last year.