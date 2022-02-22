Vantage becomes sponsor of iFX EXPO Dubai and Affiliate World Global Dubai events

Steffy Bogdanova
February 22, 2022 11:53 am

International multi-asset broker Vantage today announced that the company is sponsoring iFX EXPO Dubai and Affiliate World Global Dubai events.

iFX EXPO Dubai takes place this week, between 22 and 24 February in Dubai World Trade Centre. The global fintech B2B exhibition aims to align top-level executives across various industry fields.

At the expo, Vantage will be raising awareness of the most significant emerging trends in fintech such as the growing demand for decentralised finance (DeFi) as consumers are calling for more open, safe, and accessible financial systems. Vantage’s recently appointed Head of MENA, Nadine Azzam, will also be speaking at the event.

Nadine Azzam, Head of MENA, commented:

Having joined Vantage recently, I can already see the push towards driving real change in the MENA region. My goal has always been to provide better opportunities to local traders, with a particular focus on flexible services and products that leverage the best technology. And as fintech takes over in Europe, consumers in MENA are raising their expectations too. At Vantage, we’re getting ahead of the curve and investing heavily into this region to ensure our clients can execute better trades, anywhere in the world.

From 28 February to 1 March, Vantage will take part in the Affiliate World Global Dubai, which gathers top affiliate marketers and ecommerce partners.

As part of its global expansion strategy, in recent years Vantage has strengthened its positions in several key markets such as the MENA region for which Dubai serves as a key hub.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy Officer at Vantage, said:

Dubai is an increasingly big market for us, where clients are looking for trustworthy, globally regulated, and reputable brokers to trade with. We have already established a good team in the region, but now we want to ramp up our brand recognition, which these prestigious and established events will support. As we continue our global expansion, we believe we can take the trading experience further up a notch. Our sponsorships of these two important Dubai events, and the appointment of Nadine is just the beginning, and we’re excited for what comes next.

The sponsoring of the events follows Vantage’s recent McLaren Extreme E sponsorship announcement.

