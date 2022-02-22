Vantage becomes sponsor of iFX EXPO Dubai and Affiliate World Global Dubai events

International multi-asset broker Vantage today announced that the company is sponsoring iFX EXPO Dubai and Affiliate World Global Dubai events.

iFX EXPO Dubai takes place this week, between 22 and 24 February in Dubai World Trade Centre. The global fintech B2B exhibition aims to align top-level executives across various industry fields.

At the expo, Vantage will be raising awareness of the most significant emerging trends in fintech such as the growing demand for decentralised finance (DeFi) as consumers are calling for more open, safe, and accessible financial systems. Vantage’s recently appointed Head of MENA, Nadine Azzam, will also be speaking at the event.

Nadine Azzam, Head of MENA, commented: