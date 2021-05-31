eToro partners with Racing League

Global trading company eToro has announced its partnership with Racing League to become an official partner of a team competing in the 2021 competition.

The official announcement stated that Yorkshire trainers Richard Fahey and Tim Easterby will be part of eToro Racing and William Easterby will be their Racing Manager.

William Easterby said:

We are really excited to be working with eToro, the World’s leading social investment platform. We look forward to promoting their fantastic brand. We thank them for their generous support.

The jockeys Paddy Mathers, David Allan and Paul Hanagan, part of the eToro Racing team, will wear the distinctive green colours. They will be one of two teams from Yorkshire competing in the Racing League.