ATFX Drift Team partners with Middle East Champion Ahmad Daham

Steffy Bogdanova
September 23, 2022 3:15 pm

Forex and CFD broker ATFX is celebrating winning its first competition at its own Drift Team took first place at the Tandem Drift Championship final.

The competition took place on 16 September at the Jordan Rally Car Service Park at the Dead Sea.

ATFX launched its drift team in Aman Jordan on 9 September 2022, marking the occasion at the Ritz Carlton Amman, Jordan. The event was attended by local internet and industry celebrities, influencers, mainstream media, and important guests from the drift field.

Following the launch, the fintech broker revealed its partnership with the Middle East drifting champion Ahmad Daham. He has won 150 podium places and holds a Guinness world record.

The official announcement noted that the ATFX drift team has 14 more races left until the end of 2023.

Earlier this year, the broker ATFX introduced new copy trade program for its Southeast Asia clients, ATFX CopyTrade.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
