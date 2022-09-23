ATFX Drift Team partners with Middle East Champion Ahmad Daham

Forex and CFD broker ATFX is celebrating winning its first competition at its own Drift Team took first place at the Tandem Drift Championship final.

The competition took place on 16 September at the Jordan Rally Car Service Park at the Dead Sea.

ATFX launched its drift team in Aman Jordan on 9 September 2022, marking the occasion at the Ritz Carlton Amman, Jordan. The event was attended by local internet and industry celebrities, influencers, mainstream media, and important guests from the drift field.