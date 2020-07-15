Whistleblower receives almost $4 million award from SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced giving a nearly $3.8 million award to a whistleblower who provided the agency with important information and helped the agency disrupt an ongoing fraudulent scheme and allowed harmed investors to recover their money.
Jane Norberg, Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower commented:
Today’s award underscores the paramount role the SEC’s whistleblower program plays in safeguarding the Main Street investor. Since the beginning of the program nearly ten years ago, the SEC has ordered more than $2.5 billion in financial remedies based on whistleblower information, including more than $1.4 billion in disgorgement and prejudgment interest, of which almost $750 million has been returned or is scheduled to be returned to harmed investors.