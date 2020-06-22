Whistleblower receives nearly $700K award from SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced giving a nearly $700,000 award to a whistleblower who provided the agency with important information and helped the agency bring a successful enforcement action and allowed harmed investors to recover their money.
Jane Norberg, Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower commented:
Because of the whistleblower’s actions, the agency was able to identify the misconduct and conserve time and resources during the investigation.
This whistleblower stepped forward and helped the agency to protect and compensate harmed investors.
So far, the agency has awarded over $501 million to 84 individuals for their help since the first award was issued in 2012. Payment of the awards is taken out of an investor protection fund set up by Congress. It is financed through monetary sanctions of security law violations paid to SEC.
To be eligible for award, a whistleblower needs to voluntarily provide the commission with reliable information that leads to successful enforcement action. The awards range between 10 and 30 % of the money collected by SEC when the sanction is for more than $1 million.
According to the Dodd-Frank Act, SEC must protect the identity of the whistleblower and not disclose any information that could reveal it.