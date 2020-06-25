Whistleblower receives $125,000 award from SEC

Whistleblowers like the individual receiving the award today provide a valuable public service, and we encourage others to come forward with information regarding possible securities laws violations.

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced giving a nearly $125,000 award to a whistleblower who provided the agency with important information and helped the agency bring a successful enforcement action and allowed harmed investors to recover their money.

So far, the agency has awarded over $501 million to 85 individuals for their help since the first award was issued in 2012. Payment of the awards is taken out of an investor protection fund set up by Congress. It is financed through monetary sanctions of security law violations paid to SEC.

To be eligible for award, a whistleblower needs to voluntarily provide the commission with reliable information that leads to successful enforcement action. The awards range between 10 and 30 % of the money collected by SEC when the sanction is for more than $1 million.

According to the Dodd-Frank Act, SEC must protect the identity of the whistleblower and not disclose any information that could reveal it.

