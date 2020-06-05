Whistleblower receives nearly $50 million award from SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced giving a nearly $50 million award to a whistleblower who provided the agency with important, first hand information and helped the agency bring a successful enforcement action and allowed investors to recover much of their money. This is the largest amount SEC has awarded to a whistleblower. The second largest award amounted $39 millions and was given in 2018.

Jane Norberg, Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower commented: