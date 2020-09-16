ukbondsprovider, Firstclass Bonds and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies ukbondsprovider, Firstclass Bonds, smartinvestmentsearch, Pension Cash Solutions, Neo Chain / Neo-Chain, Compare-bonds.online, Plutus Finance, Staunch Capital / Staunch Capital Investment, Investec Private Banking, Compare-bonds.online, Pension Cash Solutions, Neo Chain / Neo-Chain, Staunch Capital / Staunch Capital Investment, Investec Private Banking, UBS Trade / UBS Trading Facility, UKbondsdirect, Propertybonds, Equity Consultants, Fast Finance UK Limited and Fast Finance UK Limited.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: