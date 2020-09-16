ukbondsprovider, Firstclass Bonds and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies ukbondsprovider, Firstclass Bonds, smartinvestmentsearch, Pension Cash Solutions, Neo Chain / Neo-Chain, Compare-bonds.online, Plutus Finance, Staunch Capital / Staunch Capital Investment, Investec Private Banking, Compare-bonds.online, Pension Cash Solutions, Neo Chain / Neo-Chain, Staunch Capital / Staunch Capital Investment, Investec Private Banking, UBS Trade / UBS Trading Facility, UKbondsdirect, Propertybonds, Equity Consultants, Fast Finance UK Limited and Fast Finance UK Limited.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
ukbondsprovider.com
Address: 55 Basinghall St, London EC2V 5NB, UK
Website: http://ukbondsprovider.com/
Firstclass Bonds
Address: 1 Canada Square, London, E14 5AB
Telephone: 020 8126 0796
Website: http://firstclass-bonds.com/
smartinvestmentsearch.com
Address: 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London WC2H 9JQ
Telephone: 02036270956
Website: https://www.smartinvestmentsearch.com/
Pension Cash Solutions
Address: Castle Hill House, 12 Castle, Windsor, SL4 1PD
Telephone: 01753336385
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://pensioncashsolutions.co.uk
Neo Chain / Neo-Chain
Address: Hardstrasse 201, Floor 22 8005 Zürich, Switzerland
Telephone: +442039910008 02039668914 – 07855569884 – 07555549758
Email: [email protected]
Compare-bonds.online
Address: Global gateway 8, rue de la perle, providence, Mahe, Seychelles
Telephone: 02001542258
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://compare-bonds.online/
Plutus Finance
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.plutusfinance.site
Staunch Capital / Staunch Capital Investment
Address: 16 York Buildings, Charing Cross, London, WC2N 6JU
Telephone: +44 7418 330358
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://staunchcapital.com
Investec Private Banking (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 0207 183 1761
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
UBS Trade / UBS Trading Facility (Clone of an EEA authorised firm)
Address: 12 Queen Victoria Street, London, England, EC4N 4TQ
Telephone: 020 8068 2031
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.ubs-trading.com, www.ubs-trade.com
UKbondsdirect.com
Address: Allianz House. 60 Gracechurch St. Bridge, London EC3V 0HR
Website: https://ukbondsdirect.com/
Propertybonds.uk
Address: 7 Bell Yard, London WC2A 2JR
Telephone: 0208 938 9411
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.propertybonds.uk/
Equity Consultants
Telephone: 02080573301; 02080573195; 02080573306
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://equityconsultants.co.uk/
Fast Finance UK Limited (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 27-28 Eastcastle street, London W1W 8DH
Telephone: +44 2032863558
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
