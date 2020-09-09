Capital Way/Eastridge Capital, HeadWay Capital and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Capital Way/Eastridge Capital, HeadWay Capital , AC Capital Partners, FXM Trading/Traders, Parilease Wealth / Parilease (UK) Wealth Management, Goldver, Invest UK Bonds, UK Bonds Agency, Syntegra Capital, Viva Loans and Man Asset Management / Man Asset Management International.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
Capital Way/Eastridge Capital
Address: Trust company complex, Ajeltake Island, Ajeltake Island, Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands MH96960
Telephone: +44 (0) 203 318 4938; +47 21 40 0133; +49 3222 9990 062; +81 345 799 520; +46 107 502 363; +61 283 116 655; +353 766 042 739; +34 518 899 144; +45 787 242 46; +31 858 882 074; +65 31 38 8964; +43 720 022 821
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://capitalway.com
Twitter: @Capital_Way
HeadWay Capital (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 33/35 Ludgate Hill, London, EC4M 7JN
Telephone: 07537 159620
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.headwaycapital.net
AC Capital Partners (Clone of EEA authorised firm)
Address: 19/20 City Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland
Telephone: +353 1 443 3370, 0208 133 2203
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.ac-capitalpartners.com
FXM Trading/Traders (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: + (515) 598 8473
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.fxmtrading.com/
Parilease Wealth / Parilease (UK) Wealth Management (clone of EEA authorised firm)
Address: 10 Upper Bank Street, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5NP; AND Place de Hollande 2, 1204 Geneve, Switzerland
Telephone: 0203 642 0509
Email: [email protected] ; [email protected]
Website: www.pl-wealth.com
Goldver
Address: Trust Company Complex, Ajeltake Road, Ajeltake Island, Majuro, Marshall Islands
Telephone: 02080680926
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.goldver.com
Invest UK Bonds
Address: 69 Wilson Street, Finsbury, London EC2A 2BB
Website: www.investukbonds.com
UK Bonds Agency
Address: 10 Hammersmith Grove, Hammersmith, London W6 0NW
Website: www.ukbondsagency.com
Syntegra Capital (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 02034680969, 02081269272
Telephone: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.syntegracapital.co.uk, www.syntegra-capital.com
Viva Loans (clone of Appointed Representative Introducer firm)
Telephone: 02032862516, 02081235216
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Man Asset Management / Man Asset Management International (Clone of FCA and EEA Authorised firms)
Address: 110 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4AY
Telephone: 0207 052 3767
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.man-am.com
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
Other recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below: