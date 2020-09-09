Capital Way/Eastridge Capital, HeadWay Capital and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Capital Way/Eastridge Capital, HeadWay Capital , AC Capital Partners, FXM Trading/Traders, Parilease Wealth / Parilease (UK) Wealth Management, Goldver, Invest UK Bonds, UK Bonds Agency, Syntegra Capital, Viva Loans and Man Asset Management / Man Asset Management International.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: