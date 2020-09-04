ApcoFX, OBTFX and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies ApcoFX, MCManagement, Donaldson Finley Corporate Partners, Search Bonds a trading style of Golden Water Ventures Ltd, OBTFX, FUDA CAPITAL, Alta Advisers, Werner Hahn Capital / Werner Hahn Wealth Management and UK Investment Bonds.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: