ApcoFX, OBTFX and others added to FCA’s warning list

Regulation September 4, 2020


UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies ApcoFX, MCManagement, Donaldson Finley Corporate Partners, Search Bonds a trading style of Golden Water Ventures Ltd, OBTFX, FUDA CAPITAL, Alta Advisers, Werner Hahn Capital / Werner Hahn Wealth Management and UK Investment Bonds.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:

ApcoFX

Address: Kaiserleistraße 41, 63067 Offenbach am Main, Deutschland; 8 Lancelot Pl Knightsbridge, London SW7 1DR, UK
Telephone: +44 7733074379
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.apcofx.com

MCManagement

Address: Hardturmstrasse 181, 8005 Zurich, Switzerland
Telephone: 02080894395, 07452390842, 07452390837
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: https://www.mcmanagment.com/

Donaldson Finley Corporate Partners

Address: 1140 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10006, USA
Telephone: +1 646 837 7730
Fax: +1 917 398 1502
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.donaldsonfinleycorp.com

Search Bonds a trading style of Golden Water Ventures Ltd

Address: 20-22 Wenlock Road, London, England, N1 7GU
Telephone: 0127 3901 582
Website: https://www.searchbonds.com/

OBTFX

Address: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre Beachmont, PO Box 1510, Kingstown Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Telephone: 02038856315; 02038853874; 020 3885 1559; 020 4805 9568; 02038070436; 02038851607; 02080891264
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: http://www.obtfx.com/

FUDA CAPITAL

Address: City Wharf Shiprow, Aberdeen, AB11 5BY, Scotland; Grand Millennium Plaza, 183 Queen's Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong; 9 Temasek Boulevard, #34-01, Suntec Tower Two, Singapore 038989.
Telephone: +44 122 467 6591
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://www.fuda-capital.com/

Alta Advisers (Europe) (Clone of FCA authorised firms)

Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://www.alta-adviser.com/

Werner Hahn Capital / Werner Hahn Wealth Management (Clone of EEA authorised firm)

Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.wernerhahngroup.com

UK Investment Bonds

Address: 40 Bank Street, Canary Wharf, London, E15 5NR
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.uk-investmentbonds.com

Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.

