Direct Loan UK, Sage Global and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Direct Loan UK, GCG International/Sage Global, Growing Power Loans Ltd, fscsbonds.com, Termination Services Limited, Onomar Ltd t/a Compare Income and TradingTeck.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
Address: The Trust Company Complex, Ajeltake Road, Ajeltake Island, Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands MH 969660 Telephone: +35220882857 Email: [email protected] Website: https://gcginternational.com
Growing Power Loans Ltd (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre, P.O. Box 1510, Beachmont, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Telephone: 01224085031; +3726104241; +41449746277 Email: [email protected] Website: www.tradingteck.com
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
