Direct Loan UK, Sage Global and others added to FCA’s warning list

Regulation September 11, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Direct Loan UK, GCG International/Sage Global, Growing Power Loans Ltd, fscsbonds.com, Termination Services Limited, Onomar Ltd t/a Compare Income and TradingTeck.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:

FCA warning
Direct Loan UK (Clone of an FCA authorised firm)

Telephone: 08006891586
Website: www.directloanuk.co.uk

GCG International/Sage Global

Address: The Trust Company Complex, Ajeltake Road, Ajeltake Island, Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands MH 969660
Telephone: +35220882857
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://gcginternational.com

Growing Power Loans Ltd (Clone of FCA authorised firm)

Telephone: 03308180718, 0207 097 5306, 07411 360 039
Email: [email protected]

fscsbonds.com

Address: 136 South Road Liverpool L22 0ND
Telephone: 02071833762
Email: [email protected]
Website: fscsbonds.com

Termination Services Limited

Address: 42-44 Clarendon Road, Watford, WD17 1JJ
Telephone: 01923750958, 01923888769
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.terminationservices.co.uk

Onomar Ltd t/a Compare Income

Address: 20- 22 Wenlock Rd, London N1 7GU
Telephone: +44 (20) 3745 1865
Website: www.compareincome.co.uk

TradingTeck a trading style of SecVision Limited

Address: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre, P.O. Box 1510, Beachmont, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Telephone: 01224085031; +3726104241; +41449746277
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.tradingteck.com

Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.

