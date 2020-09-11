Direct Loan UK, Sage Global and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Direct Loan UK, GCG International/Sage Global, Growing Power Loans Ltd, fscsbonds.com, Termination Services Limited, Onomar Ltd t/a Compare Income and TradingTeck.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: