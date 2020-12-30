Compare UK Bonds, Heronsgate Capital Limited and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Compare UK Bonds, Heronsgate Capital Limited, Full Funding Circle, Guardian Bonds and Smart Investor Centre.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
Compare UK Bonds / compare-uk-bonds
Address: 12 Constance St, London E16 2DQ
Telephone: 0203 991 9738
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.compare-uk-bonds.co.uk
Heronsgate Capital Limited (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Tel: +1 (305) 998-6062
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.heronsgatecapltd.com
Full Funding Circle / Fullfunding Circle (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Tel: 08452200369
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.fullfunding-circle.com
Guardian Bonds
Address: 49 Greek St, Soho, London, W1D 4EG
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://guardian-bonds.com/
Smart Investor Centre
Address: Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5LB
Telephone: 0208 089 7399
Website: www.smartinvestorcentre.co.uk
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
Other recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below:
