MIR Capital S.C.A, Lombard London and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies MIR Capital S.C.A, Lombard London, Covestium Limited Investment Consultant, Global Trade, First UK Bonds, UK Saving Bonds, The Best UK Investment, Bluerock Financial Services, Evercore Consulting Group LLC, Secure Finance, Plutus.pro, First Finance UK Ltd, Codex Crypto, GPK Financial, FRCM Mangement, Baird Europe, Nazfield Consultancy, GT Stox, Simple Money UK and My Instant Finance.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
MIR Capital S.C.A
Addresses: One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, United Kingdom E14 5AB; Luxembourg Office (Headquarters), 19-21 boulevard du Prince Henri, Luxembourg L-1724
TelePhone: +44 20 71839831, +44 20 7183 9851, +352 20 88 27 72
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: https://www.mircapitalsca.com/
Lombard London / Lombard AM (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
TelePhone: 02070487002, 02031297837
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: Lombardlondon.com, Lombardam.com
Covestium Limited Investment Consultant (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
TelePhone: 01442780616
Fax: 01442902190
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.covestiumltd.com
Global Trade
TelePhone: 001615181228, 02038076926
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: https://www.global-trade.io
First UK Bonds
Address: 60 Ludgate Hill London EC4M 7HX
Website: firstukbonds.com
UK Saving Bonds
Address: 3 More London Riverside London SE1 2RE
Website: uksavingbonds.com
The Best UK Investment
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://offer.thebestukinvestment.co.uk/
Bluerock Financial Services
Address: 498 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10018, USA
TelePhone: +1 914 303 5163
Fax: +1 914 462 3556
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.bluerockfinancialserv.com
Evercore Consulting Group LLC
Address: 155 5th Avenue, 4th Floor Flatiron District, New York, NY 10010, USA
TelePhone: +1 914 410 5857
Fax: +1 914 462 3589
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.evercoreconsultinggroup.com
Secure Finance (clone of FCA authorised firm)
TelePhone: +44 7451 203252
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.securefinanceltd.com
Plutus.pro
Address: The Financial Service Center, Stoney ground, Kingstown. ST. Vincent and the Grenadines
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.Plutus.pro; www.plutopro.com
TelePhone: +447520644830
First Finance UK Ltd (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 4th Floor 7/10 Chandos Street, London, W1G 9DQ
Website: http://firstfinanceuk.co.uk/
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 0207 1830 824
Codex Crypto (clone of FCA authorised firm)
TelePhone: 07837439600; +441200868001
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://www.codexcrypto.com
GPK FINANCIAL PLANNING Ltd / GPK Financial (clone of Appointed Representative)
Address: Kemp House, 160 City Road, London, EC1V 2NX, United Kingdom
TelePhone: 02071834043, 02071834055, 02030341715, 02071831195, 02071834023, 02071831018
Website: www.gpkfinancial.co.uk
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
FRCM Mangement (clone of FCA authorised firm)
TelePhone: +61242032460; +6436695890; +34930301442; +41224246500; +44124390006; +31850271715; +43720360795
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.financereserve.com
Addresses: 55 Baker Street, London W1U 8EW
One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5AB
Rue d’ltalie 10, Geneva, 1204, Switzerland
39 Queen’s Road Central, Central Hong Kong
6 Temasek Boulevard, Suntec Tower 4 #30-03, Singapore 038986
Baird Europe (Baird Capital) / Baird Financial Services (Clone of FCA Authorised Firm)
TelePhone: 02070482074
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.accountsbaird.com; www.baird-europe.com
Nazfield Consultancy
Address: 7th Floor, 151 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10016, USA
TelePhone: +1 917 508 5268
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.nazfieldconsultancy.com
GT Stox
Address: 8 Copthall, Roseau Valley, 00152, Commonwealth of Dominica
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +442080891809
Website: www.gtstox.com
Simple Money UK
Address: Hüttisstrasse 8, CH 8050 Zürich
TelePhone: 0041435550671
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.simplemoney-uk.com/
Fax: 0041438114007
My Instant Finance
Address: 198 St John Street, London, EC1V 4LS
TelePhone: 0208 068 5787 / 07467692793
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.myinstantfinance.com
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
Other recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below: