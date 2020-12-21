Charles Schwab UK to pay £8.96 million fine for safeguarding and compliance failures

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined Charles Schwab UK Ltd (CSUK) £8.96 million for failing to adequately protect client assets, carrying out a regulated activity without permission and making a false statement to the FCA.

The affected by the breaches were all retail customers, who need greatest level of protection.

Mark Steward, Executive Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight at the FCA, commented:

Charles Schwab UK failed to get the correct permissions from the FCA; then failed to be open with us and, finally, failed to put in place the necessary safeguards to ensure, if required, there could be an orderly return of client assets. As we saw with Lehman Brothers and subsequent cases, a lack of client asset protections can easily lead to increased costs to consumers and funds being trapped for long periods of time. Firms, including newly-established businesses or firms coming into the UK from overseas, are responsible for ensuring they comply with our rules, and are expected to make sure they have the right protections in place.

The UK watchdog found that the breaches occurred between August 2017 and April 2019, after CSUK changed its business model. Client assets was transfered from CSUK to its US-based affiliate Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (CS&C).