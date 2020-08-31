Traderschain, 4EX7 and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Traderschain, 4EX7, Capital Funds, THEBONDEXPERT.CO.UK, regulatedfixedratebonds.co.uk, Easy Fixed Rates, Lead Generation t/a UK Secure Bonds, Lepus Marketing Limited / The PPI Team, FX Profit Broker / FXPB, Elkwood Financial Services, Guarantor Loans / Guarantorloansuk Ltd, Parker Prime, Fixed Rate Bonds UK, O.liver – Oliver James, Valleys Finance Limited and FXGrow Capital.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
Traderschain
Address: 63/66 Hatton Garden, Fifth Floor, Suite 23, London, England, EC1N 8LE
Telephone: +44 02038856193; +41275083285; +41275083269; 02038854352; +41275083266; +447956127850; 02038855490; 03300540641; 02038856858; 03300540160; 03300540404; 03300540160; 02038857457; 02038856249; 03300540913; 02036953460; 02038856193
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://traderschain.com/
4EX7
Address: Trust Company Complex, Ajeltake Road, Ajeltake Island, Majuro, Marshall Islands, MH96960
Website: www.4ex7.com
Email: [email protected]
Capital Funds
Telephone: +41449746564; +41335083253; +41766013402; +41415083244; 0161 451 4839; 03300540937; 01420 358817; 07800842705
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://capitalfunds.co
THEBONDEXPERT.CO.UK
Website: thebondexpert.co.uk
regulatedfixedratebonds.co.uk
Telephone: 07476019943
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.regulatedfixedratebonds.co.uk
Easy Fixed Rates
Address: 15 Bennett Street, London, W4 2AR
Telephone: 0208 638 5355
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.easyfixedrates.com
Lead Generation t/a UK Secure Bonds
Address: 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, England, WC2H 9JQ
Telephone: 0203 514 0908
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.secureukbonds.net
Lepus Marketing Limited / The PPI Team
Address: Adamson House, Pomoa Strand, Manchester M16 0TT
Telephone: 0800 849 8060
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://theppiteam.com/
FX Profit Broker / FXPB (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: Moore Place, 1 Fore Street, London, EC2Y 9DT
Telephone: 075206 19746
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.fxpb.us
Elkwood Financial Services (clone of EEA authorised firm)
Telephone: +353766801509
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.elkwoodfinancial.com
Guarantor Loans / Guarantorloansuk Ltd (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 01618189934
Email: [email protected]
Parker Prime
Address: Peterburi tee 47, Tallinn 11415, Estonia and 5th & 6th Floor, Landmark Building, 14 Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd., Sofia 1000, Bulgaria
Telephone: +353768886039, 02039663385, +3726189492, +35924903032
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.parker-prime.com
Fixed Rate Bonds UK
Address: Allianz House, 60 Gracechurch Street, Bridge, London EC3V 0HR
Website: www.fixedratebonds-uk.com
O.liver – Oliver James
Telephone: +447949360098
Instagram account: @O.liver
Valleys Finance Limited (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 03300015384 ; 03333034061 ; 02081238852 ; 07418310488
FXGrow Capital (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: Paddington Railway Station (PAD), London, Greater London W2 1HQ
Telephone: 0097145864211, +442037691063, +447376476428, +447988653643, +966532555344
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: https://fxgrowcapital.com/
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
Other recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below: