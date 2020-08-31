Traderschain, 4EX7 and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Traderschain, 4EX7, Capital Funds, THEBONDEXPERT.CO.UK, regulatedfixedratebonds.co.uk, Easy Fixed Rates, Lead Generation t/a UK Secure Bonds, Lepus Marketing Limited / The PPI Team, FX Profit Broker / FXPB, Elkwood Financial Services, Guarantor Loans / Guarantorloansuk Ltd, Parker Prime, Fixed Rate Bonds UK, O.liver – Oliver James, Valleys Finance Limited and FXGrow Capital.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: