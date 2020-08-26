FX educational company SO FX and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Vandebeek Wealth Management, FXGrow Capital, SO FX, The Decision Group, Imperial Investments.Fund, Decision Investing Ltd, Investments Imperial Limited, DAVID LLOYD’S BOND, Richieson Securities LLC and Litigate Claims Consultants.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
Vandebeek Wealth Management (Clone of an EEA Authorised firm)
Address: 280 High Holborn, London WC1V 7EE
Telephone: 02080897180
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.vandebeekwm.co.uk
FXGrow Capital (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: Paddington Railway Station (PAD), London, Greater London W2 1HQ
Telephone: 0097145864211
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://fxgrowcapital.com/
SO FX
Address: Roman Landing, 35-37 St Mary's Place, Southampton SO14 1AU
Telephone: 023 8017 8743, +4447771606768
Instagram account: https://www.instagram.com/georgelinf/; @georgelinf; @sofx;
https://m.facebook.com/sofxuk
Website: https://so-fx.com
The Decision Group
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.thedecisiongroup.co.uk
Imperial Investments.Fund
Address: 14 Cranham Square, Marden, Tonbridge, TN12 9TG
Telephone: 01892 711138, 01892 711136
Website: www.imperialinvestments.fund
Decision Investing Ltd
Registered address: 69 Queensway, Newton Abbot, TQ12 4BB
Investments Imperial Limited
Registered address: 14 Cranham Square, Marden, Tonbridge, TN12 9TG
DAVID LLOYD’S BOND
Address: 6th Floor 60 Gracechurch Street, London, United Kingdom, EC3V 0HR
Telephone: 0203 705 3143
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://www.davidlloydsbond.com/
Richieson Securities LLC
Address: 351 W 38th Street, New York, NY 10018, United States
Telephone: +1 914 339 5187, +1 914 462 4997, +1 514 778 8454
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.richiesonsecuritiesllc.com
Litigate Claims Consultants
Telephone: 02037690910
Email: [email protected]
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
