FX educational company SO FX and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Vandebeek Wealth Management, FXGrow Capital, SO FX, The Decision Group, Imperial Investments.Fund, Decision Investing Ltd, Investments Imperial Limited, DAVID LLOYD’S BOND, Richieson Securities LLC and Litigate Claims Consultants.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: