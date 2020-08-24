FCA investigates over 150 Coronavirus related scams

The UK watch-dog Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has been investigating more than 150 Coronavirus-related scams since the outbreak began.

The data, obtained under the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act by the Parliament Street think tank’s cyber research team, reveals the extent to which financial services organisations and banks have been targeted by financial criminals during the pandemic.

The total number of suspected scams reported to the FCA over the last five months is 165, including email, phone calls, text messages, letters, and social media scams.

One time, fraudsters pretended to be from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and targeted company owners seeking Coronavirus relief grants to help manage their finances throughout the crisis.

Other scams included a targeted effort to steal the log-in credentials of HSBC customers with business accounts, and seeking to obtain the passport details of financial services workers.