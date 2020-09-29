Cryptenix, Invest Bonds UK and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Cryptenix, Invest Bonds UK, Compare Property Bonds UK, ISA Advisor, Property Income Investor, UK Fixed Bonds Community, Fuller-Grant International Consultancy LLC, ValueFX, The Wealth Core, Migotrade, Clearsave, Carmignac Holdings, British Bonds Company, Easy Money Loan, 24Cash Lender/ 24 Cash Lender, FUNDIZA, Finance Ever, Online MarketShare, AU-F/AUF Limited, Norwich Savings and Loans, DBS Trade / DBS Bonds and BN Private Wealth Management.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
Cryptenix
Address: 238 Agias Fylaxeos street, 3082 Limassol Cyprus
Telephone: +441613941524, +442038073108, +442080898580
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.cryptenix.com
Invest Bonds UK
Address: 37th Floor One Canada Square Canary Wharf London E14 5AB
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.investbondsuk.com/
Compare Property Bonds UK
Address: 24 Aston Court London E11 2AR
Telephone: 0207 7581789
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.compareukpropertybonds.com/
ISA Advisor
Website: isa-advisor.com/
Property Income Investor
Address: 20-22 Wenlock Road London N1 7GU
Telephone: +442037451865
Email: [email protected]
Website: propertyincomeinvestor.co.uk/
UK Fixed Bonds Community
Address: Labs House, Holborn, London.
Website: https://uk-fixedbondscommunity.com/
Fuller-Grant International Consultancy LLC
Address: 134 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036, United States
Telephone: +1 917 475 0207, + 1 914 654 3210
Fax: +1 917 595 4807
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.fuller-grantintlconsultancy.com
Eisler Capital (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 0207 190 9903
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.eislercapital.co.uk; www.eisler-capital.com
ValueFX
Telephone: 07451277233
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.valuefx.eu
The Wealth Core
Website: https://thewealthcore.com
Telephone: 01518081285; 07476552770; 01518081286; 0208 0681772
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],
elena.smith[email protected], [email protected]
Migotrade / www.migotrade.com
Address: First Floor, First St Vincent Bank Ltd Building, Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines
Telephone: +358942724033
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.migotrade.com
Clear Save / Clearsave / Clearsave.io
Address: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Center 1510. Beachmont Kingstown, St Vincent and Grenadines
Telephone: 02038857577; 02035197495; +31203699551
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.clearsave.io
Maxima Options UK Limited (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 49 Grosvenor Street, Mayfair, London, United Kingdom; 115 17th St SW Knoxville, TN 37916
United States
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://maximaoptions.com/index.php
Carmignac Holdings / Carmignac Investment (Clone of EEA authorised firm)
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.carmignacholdings.com
British Bonds Company
Address: 10 Gresham St London EC2V 7JD
Website: www.britishbondscompany.com/
Easy Money Loan
Address: 67 Walton Vale, Liverpool, L9 4SR
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.easymoneyloan.co.uk
24Cash Lender/ 24 Cash Lender
Address: 150 Bath Street, Glasgow, G24JR
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.24cashlender.co.uk
FUNDIZA
Address: Victoria Park Road, Kingstown,
St. Vincent & Grenadines, P.O. Box 4457
Telephone: +1-(888)-964-7227
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://fundiza.com
Finance Ever
Address: 117 Osborne St, Glasgow G1 5RP
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.financeever.co.uk; www.twitter.com/financeever; www.pinterest.co.uk/financeever
Online MarketShare
Address: Share Tech Ltd, 2020/IBC00013, Cnr Old and Church Street
P.O.Box 220, Roseau, The Commonwealth of Dominica
Telephone: 441756688512, 441519470258, 07723849980, 01174090965
Email: [email protected], [email protected] , [email protected]
Website: www.onlinemarketshare.com
AU-F/AUF Limited
Address: 239 Kensington High St, St Kensington, London, W8 6SN; 124 Cromwell Road, Kensington, London, SW7 4ET
Telephone: 203 538 8913
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://au-f.com
Norwich Savings and Loans (Clone of FCA Authorised Firm)
Address: Floor 2, Unit 4, Cringleford Business Centre, Intwood Rd, Cringleford, Norwich NR4 6A
Telephone: 01603 976920
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://norwichsavings.co.uk/
DBS Trade / DBS Bonds (Clone of FCA authorised firms)
Address: 5 Harbour Exchange Harbour Exchange Square, Canary Wharf E14 9GE
Telephone: 02038087813, 02035142356
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.dbstrade.co.uk, www.dbsbonds.com
BN Private Wealth Management / BN London / BN Wealth (Clone of EEA authorised firm)
Address: St Martin's Le Grand, London EC1A 4NP
Telephone: 02033556074
Email: [email protected], accou[email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.bn-wealth.com
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
