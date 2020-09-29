Cryptenix, Invest Bonds UK and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Cryptenix, Invest Bonds UK, Compare Property Bonds UK, ISA Advisor, Property Income Investor, UK Fixed Bonds Community, Fuller-Grant International Consultancy LLC, ValueFX, The Wealth Core, Migotrade, Clearsave, Carmignac Holdings, British Bonds Company, Easy Money Loan, 24Cash Lender/ 24 Cash Lender, FUNDIZA, Finance Ever, Online MarketShare, AU-F/AUF Limited, Norwich Savings and Loans, DBS Trade / DBS Bonds and BN Private Wealth Management.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: