Clairfield Consulting Group LLC, IFSL Group and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Clairfield Consulting Group LLC, IFSL Group, KM ASSET HOLDINGS, Compare investment options, BDS London, Standard Life Bonds, Redmaine Cooper Price, Standard Life Aberdeen, The Money Market, best.fixedratebonds.online, Anderson Recovery Services, Investec Plc / Investec Asset Management and Stone Financial Corp.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: