Clairfield Consulting Group LLC, IFSL Group and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Clairfield Consulting Group LLC, IFSL Group, KM ASSET HOLDINGS, Compare investment options, BDS London, Standard Life Bonds, Redmaine Cooper Price, Standard Life Aberdeen, The Money Market, best.fixedratebonds.online, Anderson Recovery Services, Investec Plc / Investec Asset Management and Stone Financial Corp.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
Clairfield Consulting Group LLC
Address: 156 5th Avenue, 4th Floor, Flatiron District, New York, NY 10010, USA
Telephone: +1 914 240 8172
Fax: +1 914 295 1554
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.clairfieldconsultinggrp.com
IFSL Group
Address: Trust Company Complex, Ajeltake Road, Ajeltake Island, Majuro, MH969660; 3 Sheldon Square, Sheldon Square, London, W2 6PR
Telephone: +4162 674 67 27
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.ifslgroup.com
KM ASSET HOLDINGS
Telephone: 02074594527, 02074594421
Email: [email protected]
Compare investment options
Address: 33 Skyline Village, Canary Wharf London E14 9TS
Telephone: 02036270956
Email: [email protected]
Website: compareinvestmentoptions.com
BDS London (clone of EEA authorised firm)
Address: Thomas More Square, Tower Hill, London, E1W 1YW;
1st Floor Gallery Court, 28 Arcadia Avenue, London, N3 2FG
Telephone: 0203 883 4625; 0203 773 1485
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://www.bds-london.co.uk
Standard Life Bonds (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 0207 183 2365; 0203 769 4550
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.standardlifebonds.com
Redmaine Cooper Price (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: Level 9-24 Monument St, London, EC3R 8AJ
Telephone: 0208 089 2067
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.redmainecooperprice.co.uk
Standard Life Aberdeen (clone of FCA recognised product and UK registered company)
Telephone: 0800 011 2450; 02070608085; 02038072218
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; j.ben[email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.standardlife-uk.com
The Money Market
Address: 68 Lombard Street, London EC3V 9AA
Website: themoneymarket.co.uk
best.fixedratebonds.online
Website: best.fixedratebonds.online
Anderson Recovery Services (clone of UK registered public company)
Telephone: 0203 740 9601
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://anderson-recovery.co.uk/
Investec Plc / Investec Asset Management (clone of FCA authorised firms and UK registered company)
Telephone: 0207 183 0517, 0203 885 8545
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Stone Financial Corp
Address: The Marunouchi Building, 2 Chome-4-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda City, Tokyo 100-6390, Japan
Telephone: +8 134 540 0413
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.stonefinancialcorp.com
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
Other recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below: