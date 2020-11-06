Menu

invest-select.com, Invicta-Securities and others added to FCA’s warning list

Regulation November 6, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies invest-select.com, Invicta-Securities, Markets profit, Lasso Limited, Ukbondcompany.com, Lane Capital Group, UK INCOME ISAs, Topwealthinvestments.com, DGXLTD, Tenants Disrepair Help, UkPropertyInvestorhub.com, Insurance Review Centre, Venture Equity Limited, Infinity Financial Services, Charleston Corporate Partners, Bigstonemax and Mortgage Audits.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: 

FCA warning
invest-select.com

Website: invest-select.com

Invicta-Securities (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Telephone: +33 09 71 07 76 04
Website: www.invicta-securities.com

Markets profit / Marketsprofit.com / Profit Market Trading (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Website: http://www.marketsprofit.com/uk/en/
Email: [email protected]

Lasso Limited

Trading Names: InvestforImpact; Impact Energy
Address: 77 Stokes Croft, Bristol, BS1 3RD
Telephone: 0800 047 8951
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.investforimpact.co.uk; www.gotlasso.com

Ukbondcompany.com

Address: 25 Fenchurch Ave Langbourn London EC3M 5AD
Website: http://Ukbondcompany.com/

Lane Capital Group

Address: 6601 Center Dr W #500, Los Angeles, CA 90045, USA
Telephone: + 1 (323) 6723526
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.lanecapitalgrp.com

UK INCOME ISAs

Address: 16 Hans Road Knightsbridge London SW3 1RT
Telephone: 02088956617
Website: incomeisas.co.uk

Topwealthinvestments.com

Address: 10 Lower Thames Street London EC3R 6EN
Website: Topwealthinvestments.com

DGXLTD

Address: 132 Lui Aier Street, Sofia, Bulgaria
Telephone: +44 790 166 7285; +44 203 769 5928; +44 203 769 5928; +44 151 268 1782; +44 121 623 7952 ; +44 203 769 6044
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.dgxltd.com/

Tenants Disrepair Help

Address: Midland road, LU2 0, Luton
Telephone: 02033718862
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Tenantsdisrepairhelp
Website: https://www.tenantsdisrepairhelp.co.uk

UkPropertyInvestorhub.com

Address: Spaces, 30 Moorgate, London, EC2R 6DN
Telephone: 0800 048 7235
Email: [email protected]
Website: ukpropertyinvestorhub.com

Insurance Review Centre

Telephone: 01928 639338; 01928 639335; 01928 639680

Venture Equity Limited

Address: Elizabeth House, 28 Baddow Road, Chelmsford, Essex, CM2 0DG
Telephone: 0203 455 2710
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.venture-equity.co.uk

Infinity Financial Services

Address: 550 Commercial Road, Limehouse, London, E1 0NE
Telephone: +442032392015; +443333031158; +442032392669

Charleston Corporate Partners

Address: 33 Whitehall Street, Financial District, New York, NY 10004, USA
Telephone: +1 917 963 8711
Fax: +1 917 791 8146
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.charlestoncorporatepartners.com

Bigstonemax

Address: Level 28One International Towers, 100 Barangaroo Avenue, Sydney NSW 2000
Telephone: +85297968930
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.bigstonemax.com

Mortgage Audits

Email: [email protected]
Website: www.mortgageaudit.co.uk

Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.

