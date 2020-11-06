invest-select.com, Invicta-Securities and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies invest-select.com, Invicta-Securities, Markets profit, Lasso Limited, Ukbondcompany.com, Lane Capital Group, UK INCOME ISAs, Topwealthinvestments.com, DGXLTD, Tenants Disrepair Help, UkPropertyInvestorhub.com, Insurance Review Centre, Venture Equity Limited, Infinity Financial Services, Charleston Corporate Partners, Bigstonemax and Mortgage Audits.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
invest-select.com
Website: invest-select.com
Invicta-Securities (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: +33 09 71 07 76 04
Website: www.invicta-securities.com
Markets profit / Marketsprofit.com / Profit Market Trading (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Website: http://www.marketsprofit.com/uk/en/
Email: [email protected]
Lasso Limited
Trading Names: InvestforImpact; Impact Energy
Address: 77 Stokes Croft, Bristol, BS1 3RD
Telephone: 0800 047 8951
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.investforimpact.co.uk; www.gotlasso.com
Ukbondcompany.com
Address: 25 Fenchurch Ave Langbourn London EC3M 5AD
Website: http://Ukbondcompany.com/
Lane Capital Group
Address: 6601 Center Dr W #500, Los Angeles, CA 90045, USA
Telephone: + 1 (323) 6723526
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.lanecapitalgrp.com
UK INCOME ISAs
Address: 16 Hans Road Knightsbridge London SW3 1RT
Telephone: 02088956617
Website: incomeisas.co.uk
Topwealthinvestments.com
Address: 10 Lower Thames Street London EC3R 6EN
Website: Topwealthinvestments.com
DGXLTD
Address: 132 Lui Aier Street, Sofia, Bulgaria
Telephone: +44 790 166 7285; +44 203 769 5928; +44 203 769 5928; +44 151 268 1782; +44 121 623 7952 ; +44 203 769 6044
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.dgxltd.com/
Tenants Disrepair Help
Address: Midland road, LU2 0, Luton
Telephone: 02033718862
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Tenantsdisrepairhelp
Website: https://www.tenantsdisrepairhelp.co.uk
UkPropertyInvestorhub.com
Address: Spaces, 30 Moorgate, London, EC2R 6DN
Telephone: 0800 048 7235
Email: [email protected]
Website: ukpropertyinvestorhub.com
Insurance Review Centre
Telephone: 01928 639338; 01928 639335; 01928 639680
Venture Equity Limited
Address: Elizabeth House, 28 Baddow Road, Chelmsford, Essex, CM2 0DG
Telephone: 0203 455 2710
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.venture-equity.co.uk
Infinity Financial Services
Address: 550 Commercial Road, Limehouse, London, E1 0NE
Telephone: +442032392015; +443333031158; +442032392669
Charleston Corporate Partners
Address: 33 Whitehall Street, Financial District, New York, NY 10004, USA
Telephone: +1 917 963 8711
Fax: +1 917 791 8146
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.charlestoncorporatepartners.com
Bigstonemax
Address: Level 28One International Towers, 100 Barangaroo Avenue, Sydney NSW 2000
Telephone: +85297968930
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.bigstonemax.com
Mortgage Audits
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.mortgageaudit.co.uk
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
Other recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below: