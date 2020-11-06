invest-select.com, Invicta-Securities and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies invest-select.com, Invicta-Securities, Markets profit, Lasso Limited, Ukbondcompany.com, Lane Capital Group, UK INCOME ISAs, Topwealthinvestments.com, DGXLTD, Tenants Disrepair Help, UkPropertyInvestorhub.com, Insurance Review Centre, Venture Equity Limited, Infinity Financial Services, Charleston Corporate Partners, Bigstonemax and Mortgage Audits.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: