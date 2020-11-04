Best Bond Finder, Coolbaugh Securities LLC and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Best Bond Finder, Coolbaugh Securities LLC, Sovereign Resources, Best Overseas Property Investments, Morgan-Kingston International Consultancy LLC, Search Investment Guides, Fast Loan UK / Fast Finance UK LTD, RMItrade, NAO Group, Topukpropertybonds.co.uk, Fixed Return Finder, Golding Capital Partners (UK) Limited, The Bond Finder, Aussie Trust, get.betterbondrate.co.uk, UK Bonds Trust and Top Wealth Bonds.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: