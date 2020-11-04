Best Bond Finder, Coolbaugh Securities LLC and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Best Bond Finder, Coolbaugh Securities LLC, Sovereign Resources, Best Overseas Property Investments, Morgan-Kingston International Consultancy LLC, Search Investment Guides, Fast Loan UK / Fast Finance UK LTD, RMItrade, NAO Group, Topukpropertybonds.co.uk, Fixed Return Finder, Golding Capital Partners (UK) Limited, The Bond Finder, Aussie Trust, get.betterbondrate.co.uk, UK Bonds Trust and Top Wealth Bonds.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
Mortgage Audits
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.mortgageaudit.co.uk
Best Bond Finder
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.bestbondfinder.com
Coolbaugh Securities LLC
Address: 130 Varick St New York, NY 10013, USA
Telephone: 1 929 207 0138;
Fax: 1 929 290 0333
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.coolbaughsecurities.com
Sovereign Resources
Address: Bucharest office: Nord City Tower, 1/VII Pipera Blvd,077190, Bucharest, Romania
Marbella office: Avda. Ricardo Soriano, 72B|1, 29601, Marbella, Malaga, Spain
Telephone: Mobile 1: +40 799 264 440 Mobile 2: +44 752 064 2620
Phone: +40 31 620 1276
Email: [email protected]
Website: Sovereign-resources.com
Best Overseas Property Investments
Telephone: +44 (0)1566-777232 INT tel:+447435969456
Email: [email protected]
Website: bestoverseaspropertyinvestments.com
Morgan-Kingston International Consultancy LLC
Address: 299-201 E 44th St., New York, NY 10017, USA
Telephone: +1 646 693 2076
Fax: +1 917 725 9106
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.morgan-kingstonintlconsultancyllc.com
Search Investment Guides
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.searchinvestmentguides.com
Fast Loan UK / Fast Finance UK LTD (clone of an EEA authorised firm)
Address: 91 Sandy Plot, Burton, Christchurch, Dorset, BH23 7NH
Telephone: +442032867555, +448081964330, +442032392669, +4403300010374, +441625322274, +442032863558, +442032876149, +442086386435, +442032898257, +442081339212
Email: [email protected]m, [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
RMItrade
Address: 40 Bank Street, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5NR
Telephone: 01422774389
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.rmitrade.com
NAO Group
Address 1: MENA Office, Dubai, UAE
Address 2: 8 Aerodrome Road, London, NW9 5GW
Telephone: +971 424 06522
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.naogroup.com
Topukpropertybonds.co.uk
Address: 2 Waterhouse Business Centre Cromar Way, Chelmsford CM1 2QE
Telephone: 01245206207
Email: [email protected]
Website: Topukpropertybonds.co.uk
Fixed Return Finder
Telephone: 0204 513 2419
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.fixedreturnfinder.co.uk
Golding Capital Partners (UK) Limited (clone of EEA authorised firm and UK registered company)
Telephone: 0203 997 6161
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
The Bond Finder
Websites: www.thebondfinder.com
Address: 30 Saint Mary Axe London EC3A 8BF
Telephone: + 44 (020) 7653 3242
Aussie Trust
Website: https://aussietrust.com/
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Telephone: Australia +61-894-683564; Sweden +46-843-737-084; 02033183298; 02031504165; 02382280847; 02382280862; 01174090950; 02031504429; 02033183298; 02031504549; 02031504265; 02031504073; 02035147488; 02031504571; 02031504569
get.betterbondrate.co.uk
Website: get.betterbondrate.co.uk
UK Bonds Trust
Website: www.ukbondstrust.com, www.uk-bondstrust.com
Address: 10 Fleet Pl, London EC4M 7QS
Top Wealth Bonds
Address: 10 Lower Thames Street London EC3R 6EN
Website: Topwealthbonds.com
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
Other recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below: