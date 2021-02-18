ORACLE LEGAL LTD, IroneFX and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies ORACLE LEGAL LTD, LIVE MARKETS, APEX ASSURE LTD, IroneFX, IB24, PrimoTrade, Fair Finances, Republicloans, ChaseBis Limited, Compare Best Bond Rates, Edmond de Rothschild Private Merchant Banking, MAEF Wealth Management, Dalsari, Payday Zoo, comparebondrates.com, Provenreturns.co.uk, Invest Property Bonds, The National Investment Guide, Phoenix Wealth Management and Money Supermarket.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: