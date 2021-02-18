ORACLE LEGAL LTD, IroneFX and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies ORACLE LEGAL LTD, LIVE MARKETS, APEX ASSURE LTD, IroneFX, IB24, PrimoTrade, Fair Finances, Republicloans, ChaseBis Limited, Compare Best Bond Rates, Edmond de Rothschild Private Merchant Banking, MAEF Wealth Management, Dalsari, Payday Zoo, comparebondrates.com, Provenreturns.co.uk, Invest Property Bonds, The National Investment Guide, Phoenix Wealth Management and Money Supermarket.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
ORACLE LEGAL LTD
Telephone: 07554 688513; 07234875045; 01618187931; 0785678424; 0785676918; 01618187833
LIVE MARKETS
Website: live-markets.co.uk
APEX ASSURE LTD
Registered office address: 127 Second Floor, 127 Gloucester Road, Brighton, BN1 4AF
Trading address: 63/66 Hatton Garden, Fifth Floor Suite 23, London, EC1N 8LE
Telephone: 0333-200-1600; 01273977457; 01772252222
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://apexassure.co.uk/
IroneFX
Address: 22 Jermyn Street, St. James’s, London SW1Y 8HX
Telephone: +442080595262;+41275087844;+442078801742
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.ironefx.com/
IB24
Website: http://investbond24.com/
PrimoTrade
Address: 8 Copthall, Roseau Valley, 00152 Commonwealth of Dominica
Telephone: 07307427558; 07782799680; 02080972999; +442080970485; +447537152821
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://primotrade.co/
Fair Finances (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 400 Brixton Rd, Brixton, London SW9 7AW
Website: www.fairfinances.co.uk
Email: [email protected]
Republicloans / Republic Loans
Address: St Albans House, 57/59 Haymarket, London, SW1Y 4QX
Telephone: +442032902244
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.republicloans.co.uk
ChaseBis Limited (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 201 W 5th St Benton, Illinois(IL), 62812, USA
Website: https://chasebis.online
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 626-608-0685
Compare Best Bond Rates
Address: International House, 12 Constance Street, London E162DQ
Website: http://comparebestbondrates.com
Edmond de Rothschild Private Merchant Banking (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 02081460814, 02039642944, 02034328818
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.edmondderothschildpmb.com
MAEF Wealth Management (clone of former PSD agent)
Telephone: 02080894160
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.maefwealthmanagement.co.uk
Dalsari
Address: Cannon Bridge House, 22 Dowgate Hill, London, EC4R 2YA
Telephone: 0151 947 0738
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.dalsari.com
Payday Zoo
Address: East Castle St, Fitzrovia, W1W 8DH
Telephone: 0208 144 4087 / 0333 5671029
Email: [email protected] / [email protected] / [email protected]
Website: www.paydayzoo.co.uk
comparebondrates.com
Address: 12 Constance Street, London E16 2DQ
Telephone: 02031542258
Email: [email protected]
Website: comparebondrates.com
Provenreturns.co.uk
Website: Provenreturns.co.uk
Invest Property Bonds
Website: https://investpropertybonds.com/
The National Investment Guide
Address: Sanford House, 81 Skipper Way, St Neots, PE19 6LT
Telephone: 0207 112 7516
Website: www.nationalinvestmentguide.com
Phoenix Wealth Management (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 43 Berkeley Square, Mayfair, Westminster, London, W1J 5FJ
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.phoenixwealthinvestments.com
Money Supermarket (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 01244 534 827; +448000664915; 02039917780
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
Other recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below: