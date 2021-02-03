Safe Bond, Plus-500 (clone) and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Safe Bond, Bond Advisor, MY BOND FINDER, UK BOND VALUE, Copy Trade Capital, Instaloan Ltd, Same Day Cash Loan Limited, Plus-500, Bank and Clients, GL Finance (UK) Ltd, UK Private Bond, Best-Bonds.co.uk, Bond Compare UK, Jackson Associates LLC and BIMFX24.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
Safe Bond
Address: 24, The Annexe, 98 Goldstone Villas, BN3 3RU
Telephone: 02039835035
Email: [email protected]
Website: fixedreturn.co.uk
Bond Advisor
Address: 71-75 Shelton Street , Covent Garden London WC2H 9JQ
Web address: bond-advisor.com
Emails: [email protected] [email protected]
Telephone numbers: 0203 749 7912
MY BOND FINDER
Telephone: 0333 305 1814
Website: mybondfinder.com
UK BOND VALUE
Address: 62 Wandsworth Rd. Nine Elms, London SW8 2FA
Website: ukbondvalue.com
Copy Trade Capital / Premium Trade Capital
Addresses: 17 Rd, Manchester, M60 2WB
Unit 4, North Anston, Business Centre, Sheffield, S25 4JJ
Richmond House, 15, floor 2, Bloom St, Manchester, M1 3HZ
Telephone: 07380347971, 07862204367, 07723585691
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.copytradecapital.co.uk, https://premiumtradecapital.co.uk
Instaloan Ltd (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 01244940213
Email: [email protected]
Same Day Cash Loan Limited / Same Day Finance Limited / Same Day UK Limited (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 5 New St Square, London EC4A 3TW; 55 King Street, Manchester, M2 4LQ
Telephone: 02032898474, 01618186124
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Plus-500 (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: +44 7476547304
Email: [email protected], [email protected]plus500.ltd
Website: https://www.plus-500.ltd/ ; https://www.plus500.ltd/
Bank and Clients (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 02031908774
Email: [email protected]
GL Finance (UK) Ltd (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 75, 776-778 Barking Road, East Ham, London E13 9PJ, UK
Telephone: 07418343388
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.glfinanceukltd.com
UK Private Bond
Website: www.ukprivatebond.com
Address: 60 Threadneedle Street, London, EC2R 8HP
Best-Bonds.co.uk
Website: Best-Bonds.co.uk
Address: Sterling House, Fulbourne Road, London E17 4EE
Email: [email protected]
Bond Compare UK
Address: 62 Wandsworth Rd, Nine Elms, London, SW8 2FA
Website: www.bond-compareuk.com
Jackson Associates LLC
Address: 9th Floor, 150 Varick Street, New York, NY 10013, United States
Telephone: +1 917 934 9035
Fax: +1 917 905 5838
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.jacksonassociates-llc.com
BIMFX24
Address: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre, Beachmont, Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Telephone: +447448885131
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.bimfx24.com
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
Other recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below: