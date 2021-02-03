Safe Bond, Plus-500 (clone) and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Safe Bond, Bond Advisor, MY BOND FINDER, UK BOND VALUE, Copy Trade Capital, Instaloan Ltd, Same Day Cash Loan Limited, Plus-500, Bank and Clients, GL Finance (UK) Ltd, UK Private Bond, Best-Bonds.co.uk, Bond Compare UK, Jackson Associates LLC and BIMFX24.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: