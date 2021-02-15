bonds-invest.com, Optimus Markets and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies bonds-invest.com, find-your-investment.com, Good investment advisor group, Optimus Markets/ Dragon Capital KFT, Top Bond Invest, Money Supermarket, Ocean Finance, United Asset Finance Ltd , TradersPros, TradersPros, Ark Management, GFX Royal, Market Info, Fino Capital, FINANCIAL SERVICES REDRESS (UK) LTD, TutorCare Limited, UK Bond Comparisons, Claim Wiser, Fidel Asset Limited, Mayfair Private Banking, State Street Liquidity Ltd , Phemex, Diversification Strategy Fund Plc, Sports Index, House Claim Expert, Astir Capital Advisors, Comparison.Co.UK, WDC Markets, Financial Resident and Itrade Invest.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: