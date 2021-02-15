bonds-invest.com, Optimus Markets and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies bonds-invest.com, find-your-investment.com, Good investment advisor group, Optimus Markets/ Dragon Capital KFT, Top Bond Invest, Money Supermarket, Ocean Finance, United Asset Finance Ltd , TradersPros, TradersPros, Ark Management, GFX Royal, Market Info, Fino Capital, FINANCIAL SERVICES REDRESS (UK) LTD, TutorCare Limited, UK Bond Comparisons, Claim Wiser, Fidel Asset Limited, Mayfair Private Banking, State Street Liquidity Ltd , Phemex, Diversification Strategy Fund Plc, Sports Index, House Claim Expert, Astir Capital Advisors, Comparison.Co.UK, WDC Markets, Financial Resident and Itrade Invest.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
bonds-invest.com
Address: The South Quay Building 189 Marsh Wall London E14 9SH
Telephone: 01245206207
Website: bonds-invest.com
find-your-investment.com
Address: 109 Portland Street, Manchester M16DN
Telephone: 02080708564
Email: [email protected]
Website: find-your-investment.com
Good investment advisor group
Telephone: 0208 088 2199; 07874 063 974; 07541537071; 0208 088 2245
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://www.giadvisors.uk/
Optimus Markets/ Dragon Capital KFT
Address: Hungary, Budapest, Wesselenyi, utca, 66., fszt. 1
Telephone: +1 784-427-2347; +3617844272347
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://optimusmarkets.com
Top Bond Invest
Address: Kemp House 160 City Road London EV1V 2NX
Email: [email protected]
Website: topbondinvest.com
Money Supermarket (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 01244 534 827; +448000664915; 02039917780
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Ocean Finance (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: Dock Road Junction Corner of Stanley & Dock Rd, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Telephone: +27215160013, +27630662536
Website: www.oceanfinance.co.za
Email: [email protected]
United Asset Finance Ltd (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 52-54 Lime Street, London EC3M 7BS
Telephone: +44 20 3885 5888, +74994495 501
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.united-asset-finance.com
TradersPros ND Corp Limited, registration number: 71357864-000-11-19-7
Address: Unit 1411, 14/Floor, Cosco Tower, 183 Queen’s Road Central, Sheung Wan, HK
Email: [email protected]
Telephone:+441208632000, +4934191857530
Website: https://traderspros.com
Ark Management
Address: 182 Cecil St, Singapore, 069547
Customer support: +44 2038070357
WhatsApp: +44 7452390639
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.arkmanagment.com
GFX Royal
Website: https://www.gfxroyal.com/
Address: Adolf-Kolping-Straße 16, 80336 München, Germany
Email: [email protected]
Trade Toss
Website: www.tradetoss.com
Telephone: 01223976463; +61861028389
Email: [email protected]
Market Info
Website: https://market-info.co.uk
Fino Capital
Website: https://finocapital.io
Telephone: 44 203 67 02 54
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Address: 8 Copthall, Roseau Valley, 00152 Commonwealth of Dominica
FINANCIAL SERVICES REDRESS (UK) LTD
Address: The Pines / 7a, Loudoun Street, Stewarton, East Ayrshire, KA3 5JD
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: +442037691770
TutorCare Limited
Website: www.tutorcare.co.uk
Address: Spectrum House, Beehive Ring Road, Gatwick, West Sussex, RH6 0LG
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: 03330067818
UK Bond Comparisons
Website: www.ukbondcomparisons.com
Address: Mulberry House, Jewitt Way, Ruddington, Nottingham NG11 6AY
Telephone: 02037457137
Email: [email protected]
Claim Wiser (Clone of UK registered company)
Telephone: 02037694127, 02037695431, 01924 431059
Email: [email protected]
Fidel Asset Limited (clone of UK registered company)
Website: www.fidelity-assetltd.com
Email: [email protected]
Mayfair Private Banking (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 1 Charterhouse Mews, London, EC1M 6BB
Telephone: 0203 468 3551; 0203 964 2532
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.mayfairprivatebanking.com
State Street Liquidity Ltd / SSG Liquidity / SS Liquidity (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 02034688750
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.statestreetliquidity.com, www.ssliquidity.com
Phemex
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://phemex.com
Diversification Strategy Fund Plc (clone of Authorised Schedule 5 firm)
Address: Loewenstrasse 41 8001, Zurich, Switzerland
Telephone: 0203 475 8240
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.diversificationsf.com; www.diversificationsf.co.uk
Sports Index
Address: 140 Fenchurch Street 5th Floor London England EC3M 6BL
Telephone: 0800 464 7718
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.sportsindex.online/
House Claim Expert
Telephone: 0800 024 6973
Website: https://houseclaimexpert.co.uk/
Astir Capital Advisors (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Website: https://platform.astir-capital.com/login
Comparison.Co.UK
Website: www.investor-comparison.co.uk
WDC Markets
Address: First Floor, Mander House, Johnsons Ghut, P.O Box 3257, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands; Torminae 5, Tallinn, 10145 Estonia
Telephone: 01213681302
Email: [email protected]
Website: wdcmarkets.com
Financial Resident
Telephone: 02078801909, 02078801952
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.financialresident.com
Itrade Invest
Telephone: 02037699366; 02038855103; 02038851722; 02038851459; +44 7904 161585; +44 7882 858462; 020 3807 8586
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://itrade-invest.com
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
Other recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below: