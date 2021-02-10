compareinvestments.uk, Star Bonds and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies compareinvestments.uk, Star Bonds, New Bond Deal, UK Bond Market, Compare Your Way, Fixed Market Review, Compare-investment-options.com, IForexgain, Bondstocks.club, InvestmentAdvisor, CFDS Market, Knight Bonds, Primecap / Primecap.io, Blue Chip Compare, Bond Investments UK, bondadvisor.co.uk, Brode Capital Partners, Fitrex / Irkasio Holdings LTD, CFI HK Group, Melisfx, Pepper/Pepperforeign.com, Infinity Financial Services, Compare The Bonds, Cederberg Capital, European Depositary Bank, St. James Wealth Management, www.ukbondsdirect.co.uk, Lead Generation Solutions Ltd, Brown Shipley and Southern Electric Bonds.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: