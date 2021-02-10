compareinvestments.uk, Star Bonds and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies compareinvestments.uk, Star Bonds, New Bond Deal, UK Bond Market, Compare Your Way, Fixed Market Review, Compare-investment-options.com, IForexgain, Bondstocks.club, InvestmentAdvisor, CFDS Market, Knight Bonds, Primecap / Primecap.io, Blue Chip Compare, Bond Investments UK, bondadvisor.co.uk, Brode Capital Partners, Fitrex / Irkasio Holdings LTD, CFI HK Group, Melisfx, Pepper/Pepperforeign.com, Infinity Financial Services, Compare The Bonds, Cederberg Capital, European Depositary Bank, St. James Wealth Management, www.ukbondsdirect.co.uk, Lead Generation Solutions Ltd, Brown Shipley and Southern Electric Bonds.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
compareinvestments.uk
Address: Tudor Business Centre, Waterhouse Lane, Tadworth Surrey KT20 6DF
Email: [email protected]
Website: compareinvestments.uk
Star Bonds
Address: 62 Wandsworth Road, Nine Elms, London SW8 2FA
Website: star-bonds.com
New Bond Deal
Address: 60 Threadneedle street. London EC2R 8HP
Website: new-bonddeals.com
UK Bond Market
Website: www.ukbondmarket.com
Address: 62 Wandsworth Rd, Nine Elms, London SW8 2FA
Compare Your Way
Website: www.compareyourway.co.uk
Fixed Market Review
Address: 3 Piccadilly Pl, London Road, Manchester M1 3BN
Website: www.fixedmarketreview.com
Compare-investment-options.com
Address: The South Quay, 189 Marsh Wall London E14 9SH
Telephone: 01245 206207
Website: compare-investment-options.com
IForexgain
Address: Trust Company Complex, Ajeltake Road, Ajeltake Island, Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands MH 96960
Telephone: +44 772 741 5977
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://www.iforexgain.com
Bondstocks.club
Address: International House, 12 Constance Street, London E16 2DQ
Telephone: 0203 154 2258
Website: Bondstocks.club
InvestmentAdvisor
Address: 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, WC2H 9JQ
Email: [email protected]
Website: investmentadvisor-uk.com
CFDS Market
Telephone: +44 1316 080 154; +44 2036080495; +442033189465; +442080891673
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.cfdsmarket.com
Knight Bonds
Address: 22 Bishopsgate, Lime Street, London EC2N 4AJ
Website: www.knight-bonds.com
Primecap / Primecap.io
Telephone: 07467646077; 02038855404; 07533477667; +43720117236; 07379136181; 944078103; 447436040971
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://primecap.io/
Blue Chip Compare
Address: International House, 12 Constance St, London E16 2DQ
Telephone: 01234 567789
Website: www.bluechipcompare.com
Bond Investments UK
Address: International House, 12 Constance St, London E16 2DQ
Website: www.bondinvestmentsuk.best
bondadvisor.co.uk
Address: Kemp House 152-160 City Road, London EC1V 2NX
Telephone: 02038075794
Email: [email protected]
Website: BondAdvisor.co.uk
Brode Capital Partners
Address: 50, Stratton Street, London, W1J 8LL; 9, Allée Scheffer L-2520 Luxembourg (Lëtzebuerg)
Telephone: +44 20 346 89653
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://brodecp.com/
Fitrex / Irkasio Holdings LTD
Address: Beachmont Business Centre , Suite 59, Kingstown, SVG; Kesklinna linnaosa, Roosikrantsi tn 2-1134, 10119, Tallinn, Estonia
Telephone: +44 207 880 1223
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://fitrex.eu
CFI HK Group
Address: 66F, International Financial Centre, 8 Financial Street, Central, Hong Kong
Firm Reference Number: 602588
Telephone: +852 51368538
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.cfihongkong.com
Melisfx / FSXM Group (clones of FCA authorised firm)
Websites: www.melisfx.com; www.fxsmgroup.com
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Pepper/Pepperforeign.com (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Websites: https://m.pepperforeign.com/register/?code=695047; https://m.pepperforeign.com/#/login
Email: [email protected]
Infinity Financial Services (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 40A St Petersgate, Stockport, London, SK1 1L
Telephone: 0208 638 5353
Compare The Bonds
Address: 65C, Limavady Road, Londonderry BT47 6LR
Website: www.comparethebonds.com
Cederberg Capital (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Website: www.cederbergi.com, www.cederberge.com
European Depositary Bank (Clone of EEA authorised firm)
Telephone: 0208 089 5288
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
St. James Wealth Management / St James Place Wealth Management (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 02086388391
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.sjch.co.uk
www.ukbondsdirect.co.uk
Website: www.ukbondsdirect.co.uk
ISA Comparison UK
Address: 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden WC2H 9JQ
Telephone: 0203 749 7912
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.isacomparison-uk.com
Lead Generation Solutions Ltd
Address: 109 Portland St, Manchester M1 6DN
Telephone: (020) 8050 2461
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.theinvestmentfinders.com
Brown Shipley (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: brownsshipley.co.uk; brownshipleygroup.com; brownshipleyam.com
Southern Electric Bonds / SSE Plc (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.southernelectricbonds.com
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
