myinvestmentbonds.com, MrGuru and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies myinvestmentbonds.com, MrGuru, Finance and Service Limited, Market Pulse, Novak Peter Financial Advisors & Solutions, 24 News Trade, Coin Life, TradeTime, Aviva UK Digital and Fortmann Financial Services.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: