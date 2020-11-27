myinvestmentbonds.com, MrGuru and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies myinvestmentbonds.com, MrGuru, Finance and Service Limited, Market Pulse, Novak Peter Financial Advisors & Solutions, 24 News Trade, Coin Life, TradeTime, Aviva UK Digital and Fortmann Financial Services.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
myinvestmentbonds.com
Website: myinvestmentbonds.com
MrGuru / Mr Guru
Website: https://mrguru.io/en
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Tel.: +442039369205; +442039369193
Address: 27 Great Marlborough Street, Roseau, Commonwealth of Dominica
Finance and Service Limited
Telephone: 01617682515
Email: [email protected]
Market Pulse / IQ Global Evolution LTD
Website: www.marketpulse.com
Address: Trust Company Complex, Ajeltake Road, Ajeltake Island, Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands, MH 96960.
Telephone: 442038857261
Novak Peter Financial Advisors & Solutions (Clone of EEA authorised firm)
Address: 6-7 Lisle Street, London WC2H 7BG; Exchange House, 12 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2HS
Telephone: 08000664916
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.novakpeter.com
24 News Trade
Address: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Center, Beachmont, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Telephone: 02035193530; +74997545823; +34910389684
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.24news.trade
Coin Life / CoinLife
Website: www.Coinlife.io
Address: 27 Great Marlborough Street, Roseau, Commonwealth of Dominica
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
TradeTime / Trade Time (trading name of Capital Process Ltd)
Address: City of Varna 9009, District Varna; municipality of Varna, region of Vladislav, Varnenchek, Business park Varna 8, Bulgaria.
Emails: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Phones: 02080893876; 02038073491; 02031501127; 02031501127
Website: https://www.tradetime.com
Facebook: @TradeTimeInvestments
Aviva UK Digital (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Website: http://get.highyieldinvestmentbond.net
Fortmann Financial Services (clone of EEA authorised firm)
Address: 35 Chiswell Street, London, EC1Y 4SE
Tel: 02081570182
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
