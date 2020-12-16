Menu

Duli Finance Advisory, Stock Market Investments and others added to FCA’s warning list

Regulation December 16, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Duli Finance Advisory, Stock Market Investments, Coinsoft, Wealth Recovery Experts, WFT Group / WFT World, Marketing Arch, Marketing Arch, Polaris Trade Pay, UK Bond Investors,SUPERCONTROL LIMITED, propertyinvestment.shop / New Creation SEO Limited and National Refund Department.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: 

FCA warning
Duli Finance Advisory

Address: London, England DA161PT, GB
Telephone: +44 074 800 64 181
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.dulifinanceadvisory.com

Stock Market Investments

Address: 32 London Bridge St, London SE1 9SG, United Kingdom
Telephone: +442080899744
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://stockmarketinvestments.org

Coinsoft

Address: VC Management LLC, First Floor, St Vincent Bank Ltd Building, James Street, PO Box 1574, Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines.
Telephone: +442030975412, +442030975413, 01215120776, 01215120766, +31203699551
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: https://www.coinsoft.io/

Wealth Recovery Experts

Address: 919 North Market Street, Wilmington, DE, 19801, USA
Telephone: UK +44 20 8059 9547, 02035143566, 02080592678, USA +1-302-298-1559, AUS +61-261-450-978
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: https://www.wealthrecoveryexpert.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wealth-Recovery-Expert-101286431331338/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/wrexpertllc

WFT Group / WFT World

Address: 6 Snow Hill, Farringdon, London EC1A 2AY, United Kingdom; 23/45 Clarence St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia; Avenue des Morgines 12, 1213 Lancy, Switzerland; 15 Rue de l’Industrie, 8069 Bertrange, Luxembourg
Telephone: +442080971155; +61279083557
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.wft.world; http://www.wft.group

Marketing Arch

Address: 6 Grainger Walk, Tonbridge, England, TN10 4DJ; 150 Minories, London, EC3N 1EQ
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://marketingarch.com
Telephone: 0207 347 5095

Polaris Trade Pay

Website: www.polaristradepay.com
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: 02033195108

UK Bond Investors

Address: 3 More London Riverside London SE1 2RE
Website: ukbondinvestors.com

SUPERCONTROL LIMITED

Address: 4 Market Street, Castle Douglas, Scotland, DG7 1BE
Telephone: +44 (0)1556 506 701; +44 (0)1556 506 700
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://supercontrol.co.uk/

propertyinvestment.shop / New Creation SEO Limited

Address: 35 Firs Avenue, London, N11 3NE
Telephone: 02073475102
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://propertyinvestment.shop

National Refund Department / National UK Refund Department

Telephone: 07541052351, 07448844290

Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.

Other recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below:

