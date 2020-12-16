Duli Finance Advisory, Stock Market Investments and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Duli Finance Advisory, Stock Market Investments, Coinsoft, Wealth Recovery Experts, WFT Group / WFT World, Marketing Arch, Marketing Arch, Polaris Trade Pay, UK Bond Investors,SUPERCONTROL LIMITED, propertyinvestment.shop / New Creation SEO Limited and National Refund Department.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: