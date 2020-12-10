The FCA makes speculative mini-bond mass-marketing ban permanent

The UK Financial Conduct Authority announced making the ban of speculative mini-bond mass-marketing permanent.

Introduced in January 2020, the ban followed serious concerns that speculative mini-bonds were being promoted to retail investors who neither understood the risks involved, nor could afford the potential financial losses.

The new rules will apply from 1 January 2021 and include a small number of changes to the temporary ban, following the proposals made in June.

The changes include bringing listed bonds with similar features to other speculative illiquid securities, and which are not regularly traded, within the scope of the ban.