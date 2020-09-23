Evolve Financials, BNY Mellon clone firm and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Evolve Financial Services Limited, BN Private Wealth Management, Whichrates4U, London Bonds Agency, My Investment Search, Income Bonds UK, Scotiabank, Nomura Bank, JUNO FINANCE & LEASING LTD, Finex Trade, Cash Loans Finance, BNY Mellon, Bond Guru, Credit Finance Corporation, North West Bonds, UK Bonds Investment and Claims Network Limited.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: