Evolve Financials, BNY Mellon clone firm and others added to FCA’s warning list

Regulation September 23, 2020


UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Evolve Financial Services Limited, BN Private Wealth Management, Whichrates4U, London Bonds Agency, My Investment Search, Income Bonds UK, Scotiabank, Nomura Bank, JUNO FINANCE & LEASING LTD, Finex Trade, Cash Loans Finance, BNY Mellon, Bond Guru, Credit Finance Corporation, North West Bonds, UK Bonds Investment and Claims Network Limited.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:

FCA warning
Evolve Financial Services Limited / Evolve Financial Services Ltd / Evolve Financials (clone of FCA Authorised Firm)

Email: [email protected]
Website: https://evolvefinancialservicesltd.com

BN Private Wealth Management / BN London / BN Wealth (Clone of EEA authorised firm)

Address: St Martin's Le Grand, London EC1A 4NP
Telephone: 02033556074
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.bn-wealth.com

Whichrates4U

Websites: whichrates4u.com
Tel: 020 3435 7865

London Bonds Agency

Address: 111 Old Broad street London EC2N1AP
Website: londonbondsagency.com

My Investment Search

Website: myinvestmentsearch.com
Email: [email protected]

Income Bonds UK

Address: 16 Hans Road, Knightsbridge, London, SW3 1RT; Income Bonds Limited, 85 Great Portland Street, London, W1W 7LT
Telephone: 020 8895 6617; 020 8895 6371
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://www.incomebonds.uk/
Facebook: @ukincomebonds

Scotiabank (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Address: 5 Harbour Exchange Harbour Exchange Square, Canary Wharf E14 9GE
Telephone: 02038087813, 02081870544, 02081870530, 02080890108
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.scotiabank-europe.com, www.scotiabank.sbe-uk.com, www.sbe-uk.com

Nomura Bank (Clone of FCA authorised firms)

Address: 12 Queen Victoria St, London, England, EC4N 4TQ; 731 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10022; 33A Avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg
Telephone: 02038087813
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.nomura-bank.com

JUNO FINANCE & LEASING LTD

Companies House Reference number: 10856064
Address: Bank Chambers, 93 Lapwing Lane, Manchester, England, M20 6UR; Juno Cars, Wilmslow House, Water Ln, Grove Way, Wilmslow, SK9 5AG
Telephone: 01625 836812
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.juno-cars.com/

Finex Trade (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Telephone: 0208 089 9986
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.finex-trade.com

Cash Loans Finance (Clone of FCA authorised firm)

Address: 55 King Street, Manchester M2 4LQ
Telephone: +44 01618186124
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.cashloans.co.uk/

BNY Mellon / The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Ltd (Clone of FCA authorised firms)

Telephone: 02081334323, 02071002175
Email: [email protected]

Bond Guru

Address: Colchester Business Park, Colchester, Essex, CO4 9YQ
Telephone: 01206804806
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.bond-guru.co.uk

Credit Finance Corporation

Address: Kemp House, 152-160 City Road, London, EC1V2NX
Telephone: 02080680847, 02080680049
Email: [email protected]

North West Bonds

Address: 2 Kingdom street London W2 6BD
Website: http://northwestbonds.com

UK Bonds Investment

Address: 10 Hammersmith Grove, Hammersmith, London, W6 0NW, UK
Website: ukbondsinvestment.com

Claims Network Limited

Address: 10 Hanover Street, Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, B61 7JH
Telephone: 02037690024, 02037692333
Email: [email protected]

Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.

Other recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below:

