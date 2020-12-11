Menu

J’s World, Team PLTNM and others added to FCA’s warning list

Regulation December 11, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies J’s World, Team PLTNM, Invest 4 Now, Search UK Bonds, UK Bond Experts, UK Fixed Rate Bond, Parker Capital Management Group, UK Fixed Rate Bond, Parker Capital Management Group, LiborTC and Royal Capital Management.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: 

FCA warning
J’s World / JS World / Jake’s Forex / Jake Watson / JSWorld

Telephone: 02034887301 / 07724244844
Email: [email protected] / [email protected] / [email protected] / [email protected]
Twitter and Instagram: @jsworlduk
Website: www.jsworld.co.uk

Team PLTNM

Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Instagram: @teampltnm
Website: https://teampltnm.com

Invest 4 Now

Email: [email protected]
Website: www.invest4now.com

Search UK Bonds

Websites: www.search-ukbonds.com ; www.searchukbonds.com
Address: 10 Lower Thames St, City of London EC3R 6EN
Be aware that scammers may give out other false details.

UK Bond Experts

Address: 37 N. Wharf Rd, Paddington, London W2 1BD
Website: https://ukbondexperts.com

Parker Capital Management Group

Address: 173A Fulton Avenue, Hempstead, New York, NY 11550, USA
Telephone: +1 516 986 9599
Fax: + 1 516 927 0117
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.pcmgtgroup.com

LiborTC (clone of a recognised FCA product)

Address: Threadneedle Street, London, EC2R 8AH
Telephone: +442038077386
Email: [email protected] [email protected]
Website: https://libortc.com

Royal Capital Management (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Address: 25 Bedford Square, Bloomsbury, London, WC1B 3HH
Telephone: 0204 524 3900
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.roycapman.com

Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.

