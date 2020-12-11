J’s World, Team PLTNM and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies J’s World, Team PLTNM, Invest 4 Now, Search UK Bonds, UK Bond Experts, UK Fixed Rate Bond, Parker Capital Management Group, UK Fixed Rate Bond, Parker Capital Management Group, LiborTC and Royal Capital Management.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
J’s World / JS World / Jake’s Forex / Jake Watson / JSWorld
Telephone: 02034887301 / 07724244844
Email: [email protected] / [email protected] / [email protected] / [email protected]
Twitter and Instagram: @jsworlduk
Website: www.jsworld.co.uk
Team PLTNM
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Instagram: @teampltnm
Website: https://teampltnm.com
Invest 4 Now
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.invest4now.com
Search UK Bonds
Websites: www.search-ukbonds.com ; www.searchukbonds.com
Address: 10 Lower Thames St, City of London EC3R 6EN
Be aware that scammers may give out other false details.
UK Bond Experts
Address: 37 N. Wharf Rd, Paddington, London W2 1BD
Website: https://ukbondexperts.com
LiborTC (clone of a recognised FCA product)
Address: Threadneedle Street, London, EC2R 8AH
Telephone: +442038077386
Email: [email protected] [email protected]
Website: https://libortc.com
Royal Capital Management (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 25 Bedford Square, Bloomsbury, London, WC1B 3HH
Telephone: 0204 524 3900
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.roycapman.com
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
