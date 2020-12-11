J’s World, Team PLTNM and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies J’s World, Team PLTNM, Invest 4 Now, Search UK Bonds, UK Bond Experts, UK Fixed Rate Bond, Parker Capital Management Group, UK Fixed Rate Bond, Parker Capital Management Group, LiborTC and Royal Capital Management.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: