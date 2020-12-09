B Trade, Bitcoin Revolution and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies B Trade, Bitcoin Revolution, Compare-top-uk-bonds.co.uk, Financial and Fiduciary Services Ltd, Maven Investor, RBC Wealth Management, Max Recoveries, Nexus Wealth Management, Investor Checker, Cranstonfield Associates LLC, Cranstonfield Associates LLC, MDX 500, Fenix Funds / Retrom Ltd, Glider Trade Capital Limited, FR Savings, UK BONDS ADVISORY, Stanwood Corporate Partners,Find A Fixed Rate Bond, On Move Ltd trading, MyCommunityBankUK and Arbuthnot Securities.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: