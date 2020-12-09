B Trade, Bitcoin Revolution and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies B Trade, Bitcoin Revolution, Compare-top-uk-bonds.co.uk, Financial and Fiduciary Services Ltd, Maven Investor, RBC Wealth Management, Max Recoveries, Nexus Wealth Management, Investor Checker, Cranstonfield Associates LLC, Cranstonfield Associates LLC, MDX 500, Fenix Funds / Retrom Ltd, Glider Trade Capital Limited, FR Savings, UK BONDS ADVISORY, Stanwood Corporate Partners,Find A Fixed Rate Bond, On Move Ltd trading, MyCommunityBankUK and Arbuthnot Securities.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
B Trade
Telephone: 07904161585; 07782858462; 07882684391; 02078801287
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://www.b-trade.io/
Bitcoin Revolution
Address: 9 Appold Street EC2A 2AP London
Telephone: 0203 2131 386
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.bitcoinrevolution.org/
Compare-top-uk-bonds.co.uk
Address: Global Gateway 8, Rue de la Perle, Province, Mahe, Seychelles
Telephone: 0200 154 2258
Email: [email protected]
Website: compare-top-uk-bonds.co.uk
Financial and Fiduciary Services Ltd
Address: Trust Re Building 359, 28th October Street, Limassol 3107, Cyprus
Telephone: +3 572 302 0601
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.financialfiduciaryservices.com
Maven Investor (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Website: https://www.maveninvestor.co/
RBC Wealth Management (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 02080504365; 02070486061
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Max Recoveries / Max Recovery (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: PO BOX 2245, Leeds LS11 1EJ
Telephone: 01133280654
Email: [email protected]
Nexus Wealth Management (clone of EEA authorised firm)
Address: 86-90 Paul Street, London EC2A 4NE
Telephone: 02070487102, 02080898274
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.nexuswealthmanagement.co.uk
Investor Checker
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.investorchecker.com
Cranstonfield Associates LLC
Address: 29 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10013, United States
Telephone: +1 917 920 6242
Fax: +1 917 997 9430
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.cranstonfieldassociatesllc.com
Cranstonfield Associates LLC
Address: 29 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10013, United States
Telephone: +1 917 920 6242
Fax: +1 917 997 9430
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.cranstonfieldassociatesllc.com
MDX 500
Address: Swissmill Tower Sihlquai 306, 8005 Zürich, Switzerland
Email Address: [email protected]
Phone number: 41449747070
Website: https://mdx500.com
Fenix Funds / Retrom Ltd
Address: Bulgaria, Lovetch District, Yablanitsa municipality, Dobrevtsi Village 5762, Georgi Benkovski No 42.
Email Address: [email protected]; [email protected]
Phone number: +441512512531854; 07709525832: 01925201182: 01925201164
Website: https://fenix-funds.pro
Glider Trade Capital Limited (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 99 Almaden Boulevard, Suite 600 San Jose, California, CA 95113 United States of America
Aurora – Spaces, 71-75 Uxbridge Road, Ealing, W5 5SL
RM1525 15F China World Tower A No.1 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang District, Beijing, 100004 China
Website: https://glidertrade.com/
Email: [email protected] [email protected] [email protected]
Phone: +442843032041
FR Savings
Address: 28 Bedford Street, London, WC2E 9ED
Telephone: 0208 002 8776 / 0207 043 1928
Website: www.fr-savings.com
UK BONDS ADVISORY
Address: Eland House 10 Bressenden Pl Westminster London SW1E 5DR
Website: ukbondsadvisory.com
AIX Investment Group
Address: Burj Khalifa, 146th Floor, Downtown, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Telephone: +971 50 388 0341, +971 4 546 0000
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: https://aixinvestments.com/
Stanwood Corporate Partners
Address: 173 Huguenot St., New Rochelle, New York, NY 10801 USA
Telephone: +19143035162
Fax: +19144624254
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.stanwoodcorporatepartners.com
Find A Fixed Rate Bond
Address: 130 Old Street, London, EC1V 9BD
Telephone: 0207 183 0367
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.findafixedratebond.com
On Move Ltd trading as Fixed Rate market UK Limited
Address: Jack’s place, Shoreditch London E1 6NN
Telephone: +442081443124
Email: [email protected]
Website: fixedratemarket.com
MyCommunityBankUK / My Community Bank (UK) (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: Fore Street Avenue 1, London EC2Y 9DT; 138 Holborn, London EC1N 2SW
Telephone: 01632960489
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.mycommunitybankuk.com, www.mycbnonle.com
Arbuthnot Securities/Arbuthnot Latham Private Bank (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 020 7193 6510; +12028884505
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
Other recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below: