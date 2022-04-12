HK SFC bans former China Tonghai Securities representative for 20 months

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) today announced the ban on Poon Choi Yung, a former licensed representative of China Tonghai Securities Limited for 20 months. The ban will last until 11 December 2023.

The regulator stated that Poon Choi Yung was banned for breaches of the SFC’s Code of Conduct.

The ban follows an investigation carried out by SFC. The Hong Kong watchdog found Poon executed 1,002 transactions in six clients’ accounts without the clients’ authorisations. The transactions were carried out between June 2019 and March 2020.