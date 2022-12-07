FCA bans three former Mizuho bond traders for market abuse

The UK Financial Conduct Authority has published a Decision has banned three former Mizuho International Plc employees for market manipulation.

Diego Urra, Jorge Lopez Gonzalez and Poojan Sheth were prohibited from any regulated activities by the financial markets regulator.

Additionally, the UK watchdog slapped a of £395,000 fine on Urra, and a £100,000 monetary penalty each on Gonzalez and Sheth.

The FCA published a statement on Wednesday accusing the bond traders of placed large misleading orders for BTP Futures that they did not plan to execute. These actions gave false and misleading signals and a false or misleading impression about the supply or demand of BTP Futures. These events took place between 1 June 2016 and 29 July 2016.