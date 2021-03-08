CySEC issues warnings against 16 websites

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) issued warnings for a few websites.
The Commission found the several websites that do not belong to entities with for the provision of investment services.
The CySEC has included the following websites to its warning list:
- instantcryptoforextrades.com
- upshotfinance.biz
- global-vesco.ltd
- raphaelfxinvestment.com
- intlmc.com
- cointradefxpro.com
- coinstradingbit.com
- rfmcorp.co
- leadwayfinance.ltd
- wficorp.co
- maximumfinancetrade.com
- forex-earners.org
- ifmcorp.co
- alphabitfx.org
- fasttrade.ltd
- expert-earners.com