CySEC issues warnings against 16 websites

Regulation March 8, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) issued warnings for a few websites.

The Commission found the several websites that do not belong to entities with for the provision of investment services.

The CySEC has included the following websites to its warning list:

  • instantcryptoforextrades.com
  • upshotfinance.biz
  • global-vesco.ltd
  • raphaelfxinvestment.com
  • intlmc.com
  • cointradefxpro.com
  • coinstradingbit.com
  • rfmcorp.co
  • leadwayfinance.ltd
  • wficorp.co
  • maximumfinancetrade.com
  • forex-earners.org
  • ifmcorp.co
  • alphabitfx.org
  • fasttrade.ltd
  • expert-earners.com
The regulator also noted that in these websites, the name and the  Investment Firm BrokerCreditService (Cyprus) Limited (License No. 048/04), is used without its authorization.

CySEC urges investors to consult its website, before conducting business with investment firms, in order to ascertain the entities which are licensed to provide investment services and/or investment activities.

