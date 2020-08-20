SJCF Investments, Royalstox and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies SJCF Investments, Global Asset Management, Royalstox a trading style of Marom Partners Limited, DCD London and Mutual, Lead Generation Limited, UK Fixed Bonds, Digital Market Xchange, FXConnect, Prime Capital Invest, London Global.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
SJCF Investments
Address: 17 Hanover Square, Mayfair, London W1S 1HU
Telephone: +44 0203 890 6058; 02038832067; 020 3925 0660
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.sjcf-investments.co.uk
Global Asset Management
Address: 488 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10036, United States
Telephone: +19143395191, +19144624918
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.globalassetmanagementllc.com
Royalstox a trading style of Marom Partners Limited
Address: 3 New St Square, Holborn, London EC4A 3BF; Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre P.O. Box 1510, Beachmont Kingstown, St. Vincent and Grenadines
Telephone: 02038851407
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.royalstox.com
DCD London and Mutual (clone of UK registered public company)
Telephone: 02036060679
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.londonandmutual.co.uk
Lead Generation Limited
Address: 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, WC2H 9JQ
Telephone: 0203 435 7865
Email: [email protected]m
Website: www.ukbondsgroup.net, www.sterling-bonds.com, www.bestbonds.net, www.isa-expert.com, www.thebondsgroup.net, www.nationalbritishbonds.co.uk, www.hanson-investments.co.uk, www.isa-search.co, www.hamiltoninvestments.com, www.ISAsearch.net, www.best-bonds.net, www.the-bondgroup.com, www.bond-market.com, www.findukbonds.com, www.findisa.com, www.bond-market.net, www.fixedrate-bonds.net, www.isa-market.net, www.theinvestmentfinder.net, www.Bond-market.net, www.bondsearch.net, www.fixedrate-bonds.net, www.ukbondfinder.com, www.uk-fixedratebonds.com, www.searchandinvest.co.uk
UK Fixed Bonds
Address: 133 Houndsditch, London, EC3A 7AH
Website: www.uk-fixedbonds.com
Digital Market Xchange
Address: The South Quay Building 189, Marsh Wall, London, E14 9SH; Woodberry House, 2 Woodberry Grove, North Finchley, London, N12 0DR; Trust Company Complex, Ajeltake Road, Ajeltake Island, Majuro, Marshall Islands. MH96960
Telephone: +440203 883 5751
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://digitalmarketxchange.com
FX Connect (clone of UK registered public company)
Address: Bracebridge Oak Hill Road, Stapleford Abbotts, Romford, RM4 1EH
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://fxconnect.io
Prime Capital Invest (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: +447537126270, +447537129443
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: https://primecapitalinvest.com/
London Global (clone of an FCA authorised firm and an EEA authorised firm)
Telephone number: 0203 925 4648
E-mail address: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.london-global.com
