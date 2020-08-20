SJCF Investments, Royalstox and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies SJCF Investments, Global Asset Management, Royalstox a trading style of Marom Partners Limited, DCD London and Mutual, Lead Generation Limited, UK Fixed Bonds, Digital Market Xchange, FXConnect, Prime Capital Invest, London Global.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: