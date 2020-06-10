LeapRate
Former Sidney financial adviser and Royal Commission witness charged with dishonest conduct

Regulation June 10, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


Former financial adviser Sam Maxwell Henderson was charged with three counts of dishonest conduct and two counts of giving a disclosure document knowing it to be defective after an investigation by the The Australian Securities & Investment Commission (ASIC).

The Australian watchdog alleges that Henderson made false representations that he had a Master of Commerce while he was a senior financial advisor and director of Henderson Maxwell Pty Ltd. He made the false claims via PowerPoint presentations he delivered to clients between 2010 and 2016. The information was also available on the Henderson Maxwell website from October 2012 to August 2016 and displayed on brochures distributed between 2013 and 2016 and in an Information Memorandum dated May 2011.

ASIC also claims that Henderson gave Financial Services Guide, containing the false claims to at least two clients.

The charges follow an investigation into Henderson and his company by ASIC after evidence of misconduct was presented in the Royal Commission.

Deputy Chair Daniel Crennan QC said:

ASIC is dedicated to improving standards across the financial services industry. These charges demonstrate that ASIC will investigate allegations of breaches of the law by financial advisers when dealing with their clients, including allegations of giving inaccurate and dishonest information.

