Former Sidney financial adviser and Royal Commission witness charged with dishonest conduct

Former financial adviser Sam Maxwell Henderson was charged with three counts of dishonest conduct and two counts of giving a disclosure document knowing it to be defective after an investigation by the The Australian Securities & Investment Commission (ASIC).

The Australian watchdog alleges that Henderson made false representations that he had a Master of Commerce while he was a senior financial advisor and director of Henderson Maxwell Pty Ltd. He made the false claims via PowerPoint presentations he delivered to clients between 2010 and 2016. The information was also available on the Henderson Maxwell website from October 2012 to August 2016 and displayed on brochures distributed between 2013 and 2016 and in an Information Memorandum dated May 2011.