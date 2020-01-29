LeapRate
FCA adds more clone firms to its warning list

Regulation January 29, 2020 —by Valentina Kirilova  0

clone firm FCA warning

UK regulator FCA has put out the details of three clone firms this week. The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Titon Associates Asset Management, Sentinel Growth Portfolio Ltd, and Hedge Invest International.

According to the regulator, the fraudsters are using or giving out the following details as part of their tactics to scam people in the UK:

Titon Associates Asset Management (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Address: Riverbank House, 2 Swan Lane, London, EC4R 3TT
Telephone: 0800 062 2391
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: https://titonltd.wixsite.com/titon, www.titonassociates.com

Sentinel Growth Portfolio Ltd (clone of FCA recognised product)

Address: 33 St James Square, London, SW1Y 4JS
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.sentinelgrowthltd.com

Hedge Invest International (Clone of Authorised Schedule 5 Firm)

Address: 30 St Mary Axe, London EC3A 8EP; AND 1370 6th Avenue York,New York, 10019, EEUU
Telephone: 0207 183 3061; 074 9565 2461; 0207 183 9068; +353 238889010; +1 646 741 7836
Email: [email protected] ; [email protected]
Website: www.hedgeinvestint.com

Be aware that the scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.

More recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below:

