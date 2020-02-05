CySEC withdraws Whotrades Ltd’s CIF licence

The Cyprus regulator CySEC announced today that it has decided to withdraw the CIF licence of a company named Whotrades Ltd.

The regulator is withdrawing the Cyprus Investment Firm authorisation with Number 073/06 of Whotrades Ltd. due to the company’s decision to expressly renounce it.

The Cyprus watch dog has recently announced that it has decided to withdraw the CIF licence of the company Stocks Forex Ltd. and has also fined Solid Financial Services Limited €10,000.

The official announcement of Whotrades Ltd.’s licence withdrawal can be seen here.