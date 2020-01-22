CySEC withdraws Stocks Forex Ltd’s CIF licence

The Cyprus regulator CySEC announced today that it has decided to withdraw the CIF licence of a company named Stocks Forex Ltd.

The authorisation number 283/15 is suspended in whole, due to the following reasons:

the company’s own funds and initial capital were below the minimum allowed,

the company did not submit its capital adequacy forms, and

did not disclosed its exposures.

Within one (1) month, Stocks Forex Ltd. has to take actions in order to comply with the aforementioned provisions.

During the suspension period, Stocks Forex Ltd. is not permitted to provide/carry out investment services/activities.

