CySEC fines Solid Financial Services Limited €10,000

LeapRate's Daily Forex Industry Newsletter
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Cyprus regulator CySEC has yesterday announced that it has decided to impose a total fine of €10.000 to the company Solid Financial Services Limited.
The company did not ensure that the details regarding derivative contracts concluded were reported to a trade repository.
Solid Financial Services Limited has also provided a false statement regarding its reporting to a trade repository of details regarding derivative contracts concluded.
The official announcement can be seen here.
Read more: