CySEC fines Solid Financial Services Limited €10,000

Fines January 14, 2020 —by Valentina Kirilova

CySEC fines

Cyprus regulator CySEC has yesterday announced that it has decided to impose a total fine of €10.000 to the company Solid Financial Services Limited.

The company did not ensure that the details regarding derivative contracts concluded were reported to a trade repository.

Solid Financial Services Limited has also provided a false statement regarding its reporting to a trade repository of details regarding derivative contracts concluded.

The official announcement can be seen here.

