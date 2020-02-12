CySEC withdraws Evolve Private Equity Fund Ltd’s AIFLNP licence

The Cyprus regulator CySEC announced today that it has decided to withdraw the AIFLNP licence of a company named Evolve Private Equity Fund Ltd.

The Cyprus explained that it has come to this decision because the company has expressly renounced its authorisation.

Evolve Private Equity Fund Ltd. is dissolved and put into liquidation in accordance with the provisions of article 132 of the Law.

The Cyprus watch dog has recently announced that it has decided to withdraw the CIF licence of the company Stocks Forex Ltd. and has also fined Solid Financial Services Limited €10,000.