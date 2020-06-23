CBA and Colonial First State sued for breached of the conflicted remuneration ban

The Australian Securities and Investment Commission announced its civil penalty proceeding Federal Court of Australia against Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) and CBA’s subsidiary, Colonial First State Investments Limited (CFSIL) regarding alleged conflicted remuneration paid by CFSIL to CBA.

ASIC claims that between 1 July 2013 and 30 June 2019 CFSIL paid $22 million in conflicted remuneration to CBA for the distribution of Essential Super, a superannuation product issued by CFSIL. CBA distributed the Essential Super product resulting in approximately 390,000 individuals becoming members of the Commonwealth Essential Super fund under the arrangements.