Canadian regulator BCSC warns against MegaCoinFX and Tradewell

Canadian regulator BCSC has recently issued several warnings against the companies MegaCoinFX and the website Tradewell.io.

According to the watch dog, MegaCoinFX offers an online trading platform and appears to be based outside of Canada. The firm operates via its website http://www.megacoinfx.com. However, the company is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or exchange contracts in BC.

Tradewell.io operates via the website http://www.tradewell.io and has solicited a British Columbia (BC) resident, without having the rights to do so, as the company is also not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or exchange contracts in BC.

The regulator urges BC residents to exercise caution when dealing with firms that are not registered to trade or advise in BC.

Read more: