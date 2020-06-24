London Stock Exchange executive Nikhil Rathi appointed as CEO at the FCA

The UK Financial Conduct Authority announced earlier this week the appointment of UK head of London Stock Exchange, Nikhil Rathi, as chief executive officer and making him the first BAME leader of the regulator.

Chair of the FCA, Charles Randell, commented:

I warmly welcome Nikhil to the FCA. I look forward to working with him as he leads the FCA to deliver the next phase of its mission. Nikhil has been closely involved in guiding the FCA’s development through his roles on our Practitioner Panel and Markets Practitioner Panel, and brings both private sector management skills and experience of domestic and international regulatory policymaking.

Rathi will replace Andrew Bailey, who led the UK regulator for four years. In March, Bailey became governor of the Bank of England in March. Christopher Woolard has been serving as interim CEO since January.