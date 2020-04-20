BOCOM International Securities to pay $19.6 million fine for internal control failures

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) announced reprimanding and fining BOCOM International Securities Limited (BISL) $19.6 million for a range of regulatory breaches, such as failures concerning the handling of third party fund deposits and the maintenance and implementation of a margin lending and margin call policy.

BISL failed to set adequate and effective controls for identification of third party deposits made into client accounts, thus failing to ensure compliance with the Guideline on Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing and various provisions in the Internal Control Guidelines and the Code of Conduct.