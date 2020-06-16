BillionsFX, Investpedia and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies BillionsFX, Investpedia, Retire Young FX, HW Securities, CryptoPlus Exchange, Legal & General / Legal & General Dynamic Bond, Frontier Markets Advisory, Librac market/Libra Coin Market, Hugo Vandevelde, National Debtlines, fixed-rate.co.uk, National-Debt-Helpline, Lak Sira Ltd, Kieren Hamilton / Whosthatguru / Keztheguru, Quick L0ans, Aldgate-Advisors , Bond Select, Best Bonds, Investing in Bonds, Dunn & Burchill and Best Rate Savers.