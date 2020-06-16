BillionsFX, Investpedia and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies BillionsFX, Investpedia, Retire Young FX, HW Securities, CryptoPlus Exchange, Legal & General / Legal & General Dynamic Bond, Frontier Markets Advisory, Librac market/Libra Coin Market, Hugo Vandevelde, National Debtlines, fixed-rate.co.uk, National-Debt-Helpline, Lak Sira Ltd, Kieren Hamilton / Whosthatguru / Keztheguru, Quick L0ans, Aldgate-Advisors , Bond Select, Best Bonds, Investing in Bonds, Dunn & Burchill and Best Rate Savers.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
BillionsFX
Telephone: +447933140942
Website: https://www.billionsfx.co.uk
Investpedia
Address: 13 Finsbury, London, NW2 50Q
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.investpedia.co.uk
Retire Young FX
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.retireyoungfx.com
Instagram: @retireYoungFX; @Iamsulaymanahmed
HW Securities
Address: Unit A & B 19/F United Centre, 95 Queensway, Hong Kong;
77 Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin, Ireland, D02 VK60;
Millennium Tower, Osloer Straße 6, Frankfurt Am Main, 60327, Germany
Telephone: 0208 895 6639 / +353 1903 9509
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.hwsecurities.io
CryptoPlus Exchange (Clone of authorised firm)
Telephone: +44 7520 636492
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.cryptoplus.trade/
Legal & General / Legal & General Dynamic Bond (clone)
Telephone: 0203 769 1227
Email: [email protected]tail.com; [email protected]; [email protected]
Frontier Markets Advisory (Clone of an authorised collective scheme
Address: 4 Lime Street EC3M 7AT; 369 Lexington Avenue, 3rd floor, New York City, New York, 10017; Bank of East Asia Harbour View Centre, 56 Gloucester Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
Telephone: 02032900025
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.frontiermarketsadvisory.com
Librac market/Libra Coin Market (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: Austria +43-72-002-2845; Denmark +45-78-759-818; Finland +358-94-255-0076; Norway +47-219-50-135; Sweden +46-850-927-961; Switzerland +41-225-017-537; UK +44-20-8089-1061; New Zealand +64-48-895-429
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://libracmarket.com/
Hugo Vandevelde (Clone of a UK Authorised firm and an EEA Authorised firm)
Address: 67 Lombard St, Langbourn, London, EC3V 9AJ
Telephone: 0800 862 0232
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.hugovandevelde.be
National Debtlines
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.national-debtlines.org
fixed-rate.co.uk
Address: 190 Strand Temple London WC2R 1DP
Website: fixed-rate.co.uk
National-Debt-Helpline
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.national-debt-helpline.org.uk
Lak Sira Ltd
Address: Vaghela & Co Clarks Courtyard, 145 Granville Sreet, Birmingham, West Midlands, B1 1SB
Telephone: 07438286447; 07572 337251
Facebook: Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/l4444k/-
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lak.x/?hl=en
Twitter: https://twitter.com/l4444k?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Kieren Hamilton / Whosthatguru / Keztheguru
Social media account: instagram.com/whosthatguru
Quick L0ans (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 09131240091
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: quickl0ans.co.uk
Aldgate-Advisors (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 56 Buckingham Gate, London, United Kingdom
Telephone: +33 176340094
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://aldgate-advisors.com/
Contact: Patrice Fugier
Bond Select
Telephone: 08000868382
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.bond-select.uk
Best Bonds
Address: 71-75 Shelton Street, London, WC2H 9JQ
Telephone: 02034879822
Email: [email protected]
Investing in Bonds
Address: 70 Wilson Street London EC2A 2DB UK
Telephone: 02036957895
Website: investinginbonds.co.uk
Dunn & Burchill
Address: 28-6 Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, 6 chrome-11-1 Roppongi, Minato, Tokyo, 106-6108, Japan; 6/34 16th Floor, 20 Harbour Exchange Square, London, E149GE, UK
Telephone: 020 3936 3321, +81345900496
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.dunnandburchill.net
Best Rate Savers
Address: 27 Upper Bank Street, London, E14 5GH
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.bestratesavers.com
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
